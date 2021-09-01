WalkMe Named a Leader and Star Performer in Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 by Everest Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, a framework that gauges market impact, vision and capabilities to aid enterprise buying decisions. This is the second consecutive year that WalkMe secured placement in the top category on the same assessment, capturing high marks in market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, and analytics and reporting, among various other criteria.

"As the Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix, WalkMe unequivocally leads in the key capabilities required of an enterprise digital adoption platform," said Dan Adika, CEO and co-founder of WalkMe. "When businesses all at once were dependent on digital and remote workforces, global organizations required the in-app guidance, automation, analytics, ecosystems, as well as data security and compliance that only a market-leading Digital Adoption Platform provides. We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group in this capacity, as it reflects WalkMe's commitment to our people, innovation, and customers' success."

WalkMe was founded ten years ago to simplify the way people interact with technology. As a no-code, platform-agnostic solution, WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform runs across all underlying applications-- for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack. WalkMe went public in June of 2021 with a $2.5 billion market valuation.

"WalkMe demonstrated the strongest year-over-year movement on both market impact and vision and capability categories, emerging as both a Leader and Star Performer on the DAP Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021," said Sharath Hari, Practice Lead at Everest Group. "WalkMe's strong position on the PEAK Matrix was underpinned by it achieving high scores across various parameters, some which include market adoption, vision and strategy, product capability, analytics, and implementation and support."

"You can't have digital transformation without a digital adoption platform," said Krishna Kumar Saw, Senior Systems Manager, Enablement and Content Platforms, Splunk. "WalkMe provides that layer on top of the transformation—it makes new processes self-explanatory. It is like that friend in the office who always has the answers."

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact, vision and capability that provides the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

