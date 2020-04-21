Walkway Management Group, Inc. (WMG) to Provide CNA Policyholders With Added Solutions to Reduce Slip and Fall Exposures

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walkway Management Group, Inc. (WMG) now offers policyholders at CNA, one of the largest U.S commercial property and casualty insurers, preferred access to WMG's total floor safety solutions that can reduce slip and fall exposures.

WMG partners with CNA Insurance

CNA has found that a critical component of slip and fall programs is addressing the slip resistance and maintenance of interior floors to reduce exposures. Whether in retail, real estate, health care, cultural institutions or any other industry, flooring surface slip resistance is a critical safety concern. Slip and fall accidents can happen among visitors, customers and employees. It is a business's responsibility to not only keep its people safe but to also take steps to reduce liability exposures.

"We are proud to partner with CNA, providing added support to their policyholders and helping make walkways safer, everywhere," said Peter Ermish, General Manager, WMG. "WMG's Floor Safety Management Program assures that your floors always meet the national standard."

"Slip and fall accidents can happen anywhere, any time and to anyone," said Steve Hernandez, Senior Vice President, Risk Control, CNA. "Providing our policyholders with access to solutions that help reduce these types of exposures is essential. WMG is an industry leader, and our policyholders can benefit from their solutions that reduce slip and fall exposures."

CNA policyholders are eligible to receive a 10% discount on all WMG products, services, and training courses.

Walkway Management Group, Inc. is the leader in walkway testing and hazard remediation technology, services, and products that protect their clients from the dangers of a slip and fall accident. WMG's national network of safety professionals and service support team offers a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard detection, remediation, and maintenance across the United States of America. WMG is the exclusive distributor of the BOT-3000E tribometer, the only device qualified for use with ANSI A326.3 "American National Standard Test Method for Measuring Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of Hard Surface Flooring Materials", released in April 2017. WMG associates and franchisees offer products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the walkway safety industry.

Walkway Management Group, Inc. wants you to step forward with confidence. To learn more visit www.WalkwayMG.com or call (940) 464-9102. Please mention that you are a CNA policyholder to receive the special CNA rate.

Press Inquiries:

Ian Kenny

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(940) 464.9111

Related Images

wmg-and-cna-logos.png

WMG and CNA logos

WMG partners with CNA Insurance

Related Links

WMG Website

CNA website

SOURCE Walkway Management Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.WalkwayMG.com

