Wall Coverings Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 14, 2022, 07:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026
Global Wall Coverings market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$28.9 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period.

Europe represents the largest regional market for Wall Coverings, accounting for an estimated 28.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Wall Coverings, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026
The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • Impact on Interior Paints Market
  • Impact On Wall Tiles Market
  • Wall Coverings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Wall Coverings: Product Definition
  • Wall Papers
  • Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used
  • Interior Paint
  • Characteristics of Interior Paints
  • Wall Tiles
  • Wall Panels
  • Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude
  • Outlook
  • Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall & Stand Tall
  • Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021
  • Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
  • Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
  • Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Decor
  • Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
  • Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions
  • Wall Covering Patterns for Branding
  • Growing Wall Mural Variety
  • Options to Personalize Home Decor
  • Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand
  • Rennovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
  • Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers
  • Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
  • Select Wallpaper Design Trends
  • Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
  • Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
  • Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles In Bathrooms
  • Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth
  • Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles
  • Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings
  • Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints
  • Select Innovations
  • Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector
  • Regulations Spur Recycling
  • Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
  • Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare Industry
  • Feature Walls Make a Comeback
  • Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings
  • Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
  • Population Growth
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

 Companies Mentioned

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Asian Paints Limited
  • Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.
  • Brewster Home Fashions LLC
  • British Ceramic Tile
  • Canteras Cerro Negro SA
  • Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.
  • Ceramiche Refin S.p.A
  • Ceramic Industries Group
  • Cristal Ceramica S.A.
  • Crossville, Inc.
  • Decorative Panels International, Inc.
  • F. Schumacher & Co., Inc.
  • Florim USA, Inc.
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Grespania SA
  • Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA
  • Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.
  • Internacional de Ceramica, S.A.B. de C.V.
  • Newmor Wallcoverings
  • Johnson Tiles Limited
  • Johns Manville Corporation
  • Kaleseramik Canakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S.
  • Kronospan Limited
  • Versa Wallcovering
  • Lasselsberger, a. s
  • Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc.
  • Marazzi Group S.p.A.
  • EMILCERAMICA S.r.l.
  • Dal-Tile Corporation
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.
  • Florida Tile, Inc.
  • Pilkington Group Limited
  • Porcelanite S.A. de C.V.
  • Portobello SA (Brazil)
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • Rust-Oleum Corporation
  • Sherwin-Williams Company
  • The Valspar Corporation
  • TIRI Group Ltd. (New Zealand)
  • Aspiring Walls (New Zealand)
  • York Wallcoverings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqi3xm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets