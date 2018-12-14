Wall Decor Market in the United States (2019-2023) - Leading Players are Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot Product Authority, Lowe's, Target Brands, and Walmart

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wall Decor Market in US 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wall decor market in the US is predicted to register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.

The increasing trend for interior designing is likely to fuel growth in the market. Consumer spending on home improvement and decor products such as on designer wall decor (such as wall clocks, wall arts, and picture frames) has also increased. This has motivated interior designers and designing companies to introduce trends that influence homeowners to invest in interior designing.

Increasing use of wall decor in designing the interiors of houses

Home renovation has increased in the US, mostly led by the enhanced lifestyles and rising disposable income. The demand for home renovation is further propelled by the modern and designer home decor products that include wall decor items.

Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins

The entry of new players and private label brands will further intensify competition. This will lead to price wars degrading the quality of the product, which will affect the market negatively.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. Vendors and retailers offer personalized wall decor items at both macro and micro levels. Customers have many options, based on their requirements.

Key Players

Amazon.com

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot Product Authority

Lowe's

Target Brands

Walmart

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Wall art - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing trend for interior designing

Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor

Growing online demand for home decor products

Other trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot Product Authority

Lowe's

Target Brands

Walmart

