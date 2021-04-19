Wall Décor Market in the US to grow by USD 10.78 Billion During 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts |Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wall Décor Market in US Analysis Report by Product (Wall art, Picture frames, Wall clock, and Other decorative accents) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/wall-decor-market-in-us-industry-analysis

The wall décor market in the US is driven by the growing residential construction market. In addition, the growing culture of gifting is anticipated to boost the growth of the Wall Décor Market in the US.

Wall décor products have become popular with almost all newly built residential establishments to improve the interior aesthetics of the home. The growth in the construction market will also drive the demand for wall decor products in the US. The construction market in the US is expected to grow at an accelerating rate during the forecast period, mostly led by higher economic growth and increased construction activities. The growth of the residential construction industry and the increase in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for wall decor products in these establishments. These factors will drive the growth of the wall décor market in the US during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Wall Décor in US Companies:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. offers a wide range of wall decor such as wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, tapestry, posters, sculptures, decorative wall mirrors, and wall storage, shelves, hanging cabinets.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers a wide range of wall decors such as wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, decals and wallpaper, decorative shelving, functional wall décor, and typography and signs wall décor.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. offers wall decor products such as artwork, custom-framed artwork, and sculptures.

Franchise Concepts Inc.

Franchise Concepts Inc. offers wall decor products such as prints, posters, framed art, wall-hangings, and sculptural pieces.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. offers Bridled Canvas, The Thicket Canvas, Ocean Blue Canvas, and Marmaros Canvas.

Wall Décor Market in US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Wall art - size and forecast 2020-2025

Picture frames - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wall clock - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other decorative accents - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wall Décor Market in US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Furniture Market- The furniture market is segmented by product (home, office, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

RTA Furniture Market in the US- The RTA furniture market in the US is segmented by product (home and office) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/wall-decor-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

