Wall Décor Market in the US to grow by USD 10.78 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Wall Décor Market In US Participants:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. offers a wide range of wall decor such as wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, tapestry, posters, sculptures, decorative wall mirrors, and wall storage, shelves, hanging cabinets.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers a wide range of wall decors such as wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, decals and wallpaper, decorative shelving, functional wall décor, and typography and signs wall décor.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. offers wall decor products such as artwork, custom-framed artwork, and sculptures.

Key Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products

The growing residential construction market

The growing culture of gifting

Market challenges

Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins

Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

Long product replacement cycle

Market trends

Increasing trend for interior designing

Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor

Growing online demand for home decor products

Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items

Wall Décor Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Wall décor market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

o Wall Art

o Picture Frames

o Wall Clock

o Other Decorative Accents

Distribution Channel

o Offline

o Online

The wall décor market in the US is driven by the growing culture of gifting. In addition, other factors such as the growing culture of gifting are expected to trigger the wall décor market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

