Wall Decor Market in the US to register a growth of USD 10.78 billion | Introduction of premium products is a key driver | Technavio

Apr 20, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wall décor market in the US is estimated to grow by USD 10.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.94%.
Factors such as the introduction of premium products owing to the improved standard of living are significantly driving the wall décor market in the US.
Our report on "Wall Decor Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Wall Decor Market in US key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.20%
- Key market segments: Product (wall art, picture frames, wall clock, and other decorative accents) and distribution channel (offline and online).
|
Wall Decor Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.94%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 10.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.20
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Wall Decor Market in US Trend
- Increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor
The increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor is a trend in the US. The increasing trend of personalization has encouraged retailers to focus on equipping their product portfolio with personalized wall décor products. Moreover, many customers are willing to pay extra for product personalization. Hence, retailers are able to gain a margin on their offerings. Vendors and retailers that offer customized and personalized wall décor items are expected to help the market grow in the US during the forecast period.
Wall Decor Market in US Challenge
- Rising competition is increasing price war and reducing profit margins
The rising competition, which is increasing price war and reducing profit margins, is a challenge for the wall décor market growth in the US. Manufacturers of wall décor in the US compete on parameters such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new players and private-label brands will intensify competition further. This will result in price wars, which may further degrade the quality of products and, in turn, impact the market negatively. Market competition and price wars intensify the need for operational efficiency required for cost optimization and pricing strategy. This reduces profit margins to sustain in the market. In addition, some retailers may close stores due to their underperformance and inability to achieve operational efficiency.
Key market vendor insights
The wall décor market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating themselves on innovative products to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Franchise Concepts Inc.
- Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
Key Segment Analysis by product
- Wall art
The wall art segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand and fast growth rate in the segment are attributed to the high price of the products. Various artists sell their wall art products at premium prices. The US has a high population of wealthy individuals, which opens opportunities for the segment.
- Picture frames
- Wall clock
- Other decorative accents
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for home furnishings
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 inbound Logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Wall art
- Picture frames
- Wall clock
- Other decorative accents
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The wall art constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was other decorative accents
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Wall Art- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Wall Art - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Wall Art - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Picture frames- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Picture frames- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Wall Clock- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Wall Clock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Wall Clock - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Other decorative accents- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Other decorative accents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunit by Product
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. Offline constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Online
Exhibit 26: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Offline- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunit by Distribution channel
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution Channe'
7. Customer landscape
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products
8.1.2 Growing residential construction market
8.1.3 Growing culture of gifting
8.1.4 Rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins
8.2.2 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandizing management
8.2.3 Long product replacement cycle
Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing trend for interior designing
8.3.2 Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor
8.3.3 Growing online demand for home decor products
8.3.4 Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Exhibit 45: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 46: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 48: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
Exhibit 50: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 53: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Franchise Concepts Inc.
Exhibit 55: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Franchise Concepts Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 58: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
Exhibit 59: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 62: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Lowe's Companies Inc.
Exhibit 63: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Lowe's Companies Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 66: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Target Corp.
Exhibit 67: Target Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Target Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 70: Target Corp. - Key offerings
10.10 The Home Depot Inc.
Exhibit 71: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 72: The Home Depot Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 73: The Home Depot Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 74: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Wayfair Inc.
Exhibit 81: Wayfair Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 82: Wayfair Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 83: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 87: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
