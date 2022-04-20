Wall Decor Market in the US to register a growth of USD 10.78 billion | Introduction of premium products is a key driver | Technavio

Our report on "Wall Decor Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Wall Decor Market in US key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.20%

Key market segments: Product (wall art, picture frames, wall clock, and other decorative accents) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Wall Decor Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Wall Decor Market in US Trend

Increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor

The increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor is a trend in the US. The increasing trend of personalization has encouraged retailers to focus on equipping their product portfolio with personalized wall décor products. Moreover, many customers are willing to pay extra for product personalization. Hence, retailers are able to gain a margin on their offerings. Vendors and retailers that offer customized and personalized wall décor items are expected to help the market grow in the US during the forecast period.

Wall Decor Market in US Challenge

Rising competition is increasing price war and reducing profit margins

The rising competition, which is increasing price war and reducing profit margins, is a challenge for the wall décor market growth in the US. Manufacturers of wall décor in the US compete on parameters such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new players and private-label brands will intensify competition further. This will result in price wars, which may further degrade the quality of products and, in turn, impact the market negatively. Market competition and price wars intensify the need for operational efficiency required for cost optimization and pricing strategy. This reduces profit margins to sustain in the market. In addition, some retailers may close stores due to their underperformance and inability to achieve operational efficiency.

Key market vendor insights

The wall décor market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating themselves on innovative products to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Franchise Concepts Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by product

Wall art

The wall art segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand and fast growth rate in the segment are attributed to the high price of the products. Various artists sell their wall art products at premium prices. The US has a high population of wealthy individuals, which opens opportunities for the segment.

Picture frames

Wall clock

Other decorative accents

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for home furnishings

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 inbound Logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Wall art

Picture frames

Wall clock

Other decorative accents

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The wall art constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was other decorative accents

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Wall Art- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Wall Art - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Wall Art - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Picture frames- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Picture frames- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Wall Clock- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Wall Clock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Wall Clock - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other decorative accents- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Other decorative accents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunit by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. Offline constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Online

Exhibit 26: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Offline- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunit by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution Channe'

7. Customer landscape

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products

8.1.2 Growing residential construction market

8.1.3 Growing culture of gifting

8.1.4 Rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins

8.2.2 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandizing management

8.2.3 Long product replacement cycle

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing trend for interior designing

8.3.2 Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor

8.3.3 Growing online demand for home decor products

8.3.4 Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 45: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 48: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Exhibit 50: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 53: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Franchise Concepts Inc.

Exhibit 55: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Franchise Concepts Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 58: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Exhibit 59: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 62: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lowe's Companies Inc.

Exhibit 63: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Lowe's Companies Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 66: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Target Corp.

Exhibit 67: Target Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Target Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 70: Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 71: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: The Home Depot Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: The Home Depot Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 74: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 81: Wayfair Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Wayfair Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

