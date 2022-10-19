Wall Putty Market Size to Grow by USD 1.33 Bn, Market to be Dominated by Global Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wall putty market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as operation cost, innovation, product quality, and price to compete in the market. The wall putty market is dominated by global vendors. However, many regional vendors, especially those from emerging countries in APAC, are also operating in the market owing to rapid industrialization. Major players can drive down market prices by lowering costs. Moreover, players that have large financial and technological resources can sustain the changes in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wall Putty Market 2022-2026

The wall putty market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Wall Putty Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Residential: The residential segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes wall putty used in residential buildings such as apartments. Residential construction activities are expected to increase. Moreover, the increasing incomes due to rapid economic growth have fueled the demand for wall putty in multiple end-user segments.



Commercial

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in construction activities across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India , and Japan are the key countries for the wall putty market in APAC.

, and are the key countries for the wall putty market in APAC.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Wall Putty Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wall putty market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Wall Putty Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ABC Phil Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., CK Birla Group, JK Cement Ltd., JKG and Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., Platinum Waltech Ltd., Sakarni Plastic India Pvt Ltd., Sika AG, SKSHU Paint Co.Ltd., Surya Wall-care Chem Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Unicrete Building Solutions India Pvt Ltd., V V Paiint, Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., LATICRETE International Inc, and Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Wall Putty Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wall putty market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wall putty market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wall putty market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall putty market vendors

Related Reports

Drywall Textures Market by Type, Material, Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (regular, moisture resistant, fire resistant, and others), material (knockdown, orangepeel, roll, sand, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the regular segment will be significant.

Concrete Contractor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building construction, building renovation, and other constructions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the building construction segment will be significant.

Wall Putty Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Phil Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., CK Birla Group, JK Cement Ltd., JKG and Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., Platinum Waltech Ltd., Sakarni Plastic India Pvt Ltd., Sika AG, SKSHU Paint Co.Ltd., Surya Wall-care Chem Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Unicrete Building Solutions India Pvt Ltd., V V Paiint, Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., LATICRETE International Inc, and Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABC Phil Inc.

Exhibit 93: ABC Phil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABC Phil Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ABC Phil Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Berger Paints India Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 JK Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 106: JK Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: JK Cement Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: JK Cement Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: JK Cement Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Sika AG

Exhibit 117: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sika AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Sika AG - Key offerings

10.11 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 120: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio