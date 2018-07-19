Wall-Smart Collaborates with Savant Systems to Offer New Construction and Retrofit Mounts to Savant Dealers and Distributors

The Retrofit mounts for the Touch 5.5 and Touch 8 offer an ease-of-installation, allowing easy upgrades from older touch screens, without the need to do any drywall or paintwork.

After installation, the mounted touchscreen remains accessible for service and maintenance while maintaining a high level of aesthetics and integration.

Wall-Smart will show its complete range of mounting solutions at the forthcoming CEDIA show, taking place September 6-8 at the San Diego Convention Center. Wall-Smart exhibits at Booth 4155.

"We are delighted to partner with Savant, delivering together to Savant dealers and distributors a solution that combines between great technology and interior design," says Galia Ben-Dor, Co-CEO, and Founder at Wall-Smart.

