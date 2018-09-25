Wall Street Fraud Watchdog Now Urges a Manager at a Fortune 500 Company to Call Them About Whistleblower Rewards if They Have Proof Their Employer is Lying to Investors About Profitability or if a CEO's Behavior Puts Investors at Risk

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog says, "We are urging a manager at a Fortune 500 company to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they possess proof their employer is lying to shareholders about company liabilities and or profitability. The SEC's whistleblower program can produce million- dollar rewards for a whistleblower who can prove corporate wrongdoing and the SEC may be able to keep the whistleblower's identity confidential.

"We are also offering to assist a whistleblower with proof of wrongdoing to build out their information to make it more profitable." http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

The types of wrongdoing the Wall Street Fraud Watchdog would like to hear about from an insider at a publicly traded company include:

A pharmaceutical company is intentionally lying to their investors and consumers about undisclosed serious side effects of a drug product.

A defense contractor that is building ships for the US Navy that have no ability to defend themselves against Chinese or Russian hypersonic missile attacks-or anti-ship missile swarm attacks.

A US based furniture maker or wood products company is violating 'US-Anti-Dumping Laws' by knowingly mislabeling Chinese made products in order to evade US tariffs or taxes.

A financial services company, bank or insurance company is knowingly charging junk fees to their customers with no disclosure.

A US based chemical company is producing consumer products that should contain warnings about cancer or other severe illnesses.

A company CEO has serious issues with female co-workers, he intentionally fails to allow female managers to advance-even if the female coworker is more qualified, and or if a CEO has constant lapses of high standards of conduct by forcing his employees to witness his reprehensible behavior with women.

The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog says, "If you are employed by a publicly traded company and senior management is engaged in the types of practices we have outlined, and you can prove it- please call us at 866-714-6466 so we can discuss the reward potential of your information. As mentioned, we may be able to build out your information to make it much more valuable. All calls are strictly confidential. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

For information about some recent SEC whistleblower rewards please review the following SEC press release: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2018-44.

