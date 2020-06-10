Wall Street Walks Launches New Product - Wall Street SummerCamp

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Veteran and Financial Literacy expert, ANNALINE DINKELMANN launches an exciting new product for teens 13-18 years old – a virtual summer program (one to three weeks in length) all about money: investing, ethics, the history of financial booms and busts, financial technology, social media's role in finance, International business, data analysis and more. The camp allows kids who want to learn about Wall Street a chance to connect, work on exciting projects and gain valuable skills while having fun.

Annaline Dinkelmann

The first 2 weeks camp is 2 hours a day M-F. The third week (trading boot camp) is 4 hours daily. Each track has live instruction, engaging activities and optional homework projects. Campers can attend any or all tracks. There will be three cycles of the full session, dates are convenient.

Ms. Dinkelmann worked in IT at Morgan Stanley IT with Investment Banking and Compliance for over 10 years, has run one of the top-rated financial touring companies in NYC since 2007 and has taught thousands of students at educational workshops and conferences. She has been featured in CNN International, The Daily Telegraph and USA Today. Camp sessions offered from June 15 – August 14, 2020.

Media Contact:

Annaline Dinkelmann

917.514.2015

[email protected]

SOURCE Wall Street Walks