Wall Street's Oldest Independent Broker Welcomes Third Generation and Seasoned Pros

Founded in 1973, Stuart Frankel & Co is the oldest independent brokerage firm on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, with trading desks in the U.S. and Europe .

. The firm specializes in helping large institutions and corporations accumulate and liquidate large positions with confidentiality and anonymity.

In a bid to stay ahead of the incumbents, Stuart Frankel & Co has made several new key hires, including members of the Frankel family's third generation, along with well-known and seasoned Wall Street professionals.

The firm's new members include Kyle Frankel , Rebecca Frankel Heinemann , Alex Blatt , Jamie Clement , and Nanette Buziak .

, , , , and . These newcomers will shore up the firm's future for the next 50 years by bringing new expertise to the table in the form of equity trading and analysis, data engineering, corporate access, institutional sales, market structure, and more.

Earlier today, Stuart Frankel & Co , the New York Stock Exchange's first and oldest direct access brokerage firm, announced that it has made several new hires as part of a strategic play that will help the company stay ahead of the largest banks and brokerage firms on Wall Street.

As the oldest independent brokerage firm on the Floor of the NYSE, Stuart Frankel & Co is nearing its 50th year in business. Directly competing with titans like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan, the family-owned shop is known on the Street for its classic David versus Goliath story.

The firm's new hires include members of the Frankel family's third generation, along with several well-known and seasoned industry professionals.

Specializing in computer science, Kyle Frankel joins as an analyst and the firm's lead data engineer. Having worked in engineering at Goldman Sachs before joining the family outfit, Kyle brings a deep and important understanding of where technology will take the firm's execution and corporate access business in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Frankel Heinemann takes up the mantle as co-head of corporate access, an events division that leverages the firm's network of relationships with corporate executives, politicians, industry leaders, and regulatory personnel. Part of Rebecca's role is to curate one-of-a-kind knowledge-sharing events for clients as part of an effort to build and serve a better institutional investor ecosystem, both on Wall Street and abroad. Prior to joining Stuart Frankel & Co, she helped launch and run Transcend Wealth Collective, an independent registered investment advisor.

Alex Blatt joined the firm straight out of the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business. Coming to the table with several prominent internship experiences from Wall Street powerhouses, Alex joins Stuart Frankel & Co as an analyst and trader. His role is to gain exposure to some of the brightest minds on the Street, help build out the firm's next-generation client base, and represent the firm's institutional orders on the floor of the NYSE.

Meanwhile, Jamie Clement is a veteran sell-side analyst with deep corporate relationships. A graduate of the Wilson School at Princeton, Jamie has spent more than two decades on Wall Street conducting research and advising companies, primarily in the industrial and service sectors.

Nanette Buziak joins the firm as a former client of Stuart Frankel & Co. For over a decade, she served as the managing director and head of equities trading at Voya. A proper heavy-hitter, she now joins Wall Street's oldest independent broker as its co-head of institutional sales and market structure. Nanette will use her vast network to have a hand in growing and directing the firm's future.

Since its inception in 1973 by current chairman and chief executive officer Stuart Frankel, the boutique has specialized in accumulating and liquidating large positions for institutions and corporations. As a now three-generation family business, Stuart Frankel & Co delivers world-class service and a high-touch customer experience to every client. In addition to the NYSE, the firm also furnishes clients with access to the Nasdaq and the Global Markets.

Stuart Frankel & Co's main trading desk is situated on the Floor of the NYSE. This prime location affords the firm many advantages that competitors cannot enjoy. With direct access to one of the world's largest and busiest trading floors, the firm serves clients by utilizing D-Quote orders, parity advantages, opening menus, market imbalance information, and more.

"We feel lucky to welcome the third generation of Frankels to the family business. It's exciting to see the younger generation buy into the company's philosophy," explained the firm's co-president Andrew Frankel. "At the same time, veteran leadership is important to complement and help groom our younger leadership."

Andrew's brother and fellow co-president Jeffrey Frankel echoed his sentiment, adding, "We love the energy, enthusiasm, and unique skill sets that our new teammates bring to the table. It's important that we stay at the forefront of the industry, and I'm confident that our growing team will help us do just that."

With unmatched access, Stuart Frankel & Co ensures that executions for clients are discreet, anonymous, conflict-free, cost-efficient, and have a minimal impact across global markets. When clients seek to trade large blocks of securities, the firm has made a unique name for itself by offering institutions a level of confidentiality that is unmatched anywhere in the world.

Stuart Frankel & Co also focuses on corporate repurchase programs for publicly traded companies, as well as mutual fund and pension fund trading with hybrid execution. For the latter, it makes full use of its high-touch trading expertise, proprietary algorithms, and access to the NYSE's D-Quote at market close.

About Stuart Frankel & Co

Founded in 1973, Stuart Frankel & Co is the oldest independent brokerage firm on the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The three-generation family business prides itself on delivering world-class service to each and every institutional investor client. The firm constantly innovates to improve its suite of offerings.

Driven by values of honesty, excellence, and transparency, Stuart Frankel & Co offers a range of services, including world-class execution, unmatched access to the NYSE, and exclusive events with industry stakeholders.

To find out more about Stuart Frankel & Co and its array of services for institutional investors, visit https://stuartfrankel.com/ .

