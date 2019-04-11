WallachBeth Capital Announces Completion of the $5 Million IPO for Guardion Health Services

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced the closing of the initial public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI). The total offering was $5.0 million and shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Friday, April 5, 2019. Guardion has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 187,500 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as the lead manager for the IPO and WestPark Capital, Inc. acted as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 4, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting WallachBeth Capital, Attention: Capital Markets, Harborside Financial Center Plaza 5, 185 Hudson Street, Ste 1410, Jersey City NJ 07311, by telephone at 646-998-7606, or by email at cap-mkts@wallachbeth.com.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is an ocular health sciences company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with an initial medical food product that addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"), and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, creating value for both issuers and investors. Our origination experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions. The firm is a leading provider of institutional execution services, offering clients a full spectrum of solutions to help them navigate increasingly complex markets. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

