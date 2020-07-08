WallachBeth Enhances Electronic Trading Offering with Option Algo Suite

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital, a leading provider of institutional execution services, announced today the further expansion of its electronic trading offering with the addition of a robust algorithmic options trading suite. Institutional clients can now leverage the firm's sophisticated tools for electronic options trading, customizing the offering to their individual needs and objectives.

WallachBeth's algorithm suite provides clients best-in-class, customizable strategies that leverage the best technology from strategic partners and WallachBeth's expertise in creating the most efficient routing solutions. Clients are able to set their own trading parameters on a trader-by-trader level based on the complexity of their order type, including TWAP, individual legs, varying deltas, ratios and levels of aggression. Further enhancing the offering is clients' ability to seamlessly leverage the extensive expertise of WallachBeth's agency-only execution teams if they chose, creating a flexible, hybrid high-touch/low-touch execution process.

"The expansion of electronic offering to include options algos was a natural next step for us given our expertise in the derivatives space and the demand we have seen from clients for more flexible and customizable solutions" said Michael Beth, Vice President, Equity & Derivative Trading at WallachBeth. "Whether clients access our execution expertise through our electronic platform, our high-touch execution desks or a hybrid of both, we are excited to deliver customized and continually refined solutions that address the needs of our clients in these changing markets."

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital is a leading provider of institutional execution services, offering clients a full spectrum of solutions to help them navigate complex markets. The firm's expertise includes ETF and equity trading, derivatives, electronic trading and capital markets. Operating on a fully disclosed, agency-only basis, the firm is committed to facilitating all client needs with transparency and integrity. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC

Related Links

http://www.wallachbeth.com

