Wallcovering market size to grow by USD 5,493.96 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wallcovering market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,493.96 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

Global wallcovering market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wallcovering Market 2023-2027

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - The company offfers several wallcoverings under various brands such as Wallstar Digital, Wallwise, Wall liners, and Wallstar.

Asian Paints Ltd. - The company offers wallcovering under various brands, such as Sabyasachi collection, Signature, and Good Earth for Nilaya.

BRADLEY USA LLC - The company offers various wallcoverings such as Red wallcovering, Ivory Cobalt wallcovering, Blue grey wallcovering, Coral grey wallcovering, Grey Ivory wallcovering, and pink wallcovering.

Brewster Home Fashions - The company offers wallcoverings such as floral, geometric patterns, and concrete patterns under various brands, namely, Advantage, AS Creation, Astreet prints, and Coloroll.

Vendor landscape –

The global wallcovering market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer wallcovering in the market are Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Asian Paints Ltd., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, C Brewer and Sons Ltd., Curran Group Inc., F. Schumacher and Co., Fathead LLC, Fine Decor Wallcoverings Ltd., Len Tex Corp., Marburger Tapetenfabrik JB Schaefer GmbH and Co KG, Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd, Prime Walls US, RPM International Inc., SAINT GOBAIN Group, Sangetsu Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., U.S. Wallcovering, Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. and others.

The global wallcovering market is evolving. However, it is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period. The market offers numerous growth opportunities owing to the increase in the construction of residential buildings in regions such as APAC, South America, and MEA. The number of infrastructure projects related to residential buildings is increasing at a significant rate due to population growth and support from various government bodies, which can increase competition among vendors. Several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing wallcoverings such as wallpapers, which poses tough competition to their international counterparts in terms of cost.

Global wallcovering market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global wallcovering Market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering) and end-user (residential and commercial).

The wall panel segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A wall panel acts as the exposed covering of a wall. It is typically flat and cut into a rectangular shape. Wall panels can provide depth to a space. Wall panels are mainly used for interior decoration but can also be employed in exterior applications. They are used for a variety of purposes, such as concealing existing walls, extending an old wall, and repairing structural problems. These factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global wallcovering market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global wallcovering market.

APAC is estimated to account for 63% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in residential and commercial construction activities and the trend of wall decoration, particularly among the millennial population, will fuel the growth of the regional wallcovering market during the forecast period. Some of the major contributors to the wallcovering market in APAC are China , India , and Japan .

Global wallcovering market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growth of the global construction industry is driving the growth of the market. The increase in public expenditure, population, per capita income, and economic growth in developing countries such as India are fueling the growth of this industry. The demand for wall coverings is increasing globally due to the increasing demand for the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Governments of various countries, such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, are investing significantly in the development of smart cities. The growth of construction projects globally increases the demand for wall coverings that give an aesthetic look to building walls. These factors will positively impact the growth of the global wallpaper market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The availability of personalized and customized wall decor products is a key trend influencing the market growth. The trend of customizations encourages retailers to focus on personalized services. Print-on-demand (POD) is generally used for personalization services. Vendors offer the product customization option to their customers at both macro and micro levels. Customers can choose their products based on their requirements. Retailers such as Walmart and Amazon also offer customization services. Thus, the increasing demand for personalized wallcoverings will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rising competition is challenging the market growth. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as product mix, premium, differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new players and brands into the market makes the competition more intense, which leads to price wars. Moreover, market competition and price wars increase the need for cost optimization and operational efficiency. Some retailers are also closing their stores due to poor performance and an inability to streamline operations. All these factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global wallpaper market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wallcovering market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wallcovering market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wallcovering market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wallcovering market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wallcovering market vendors

The size of the wallcovering market in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and product type (wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering).

The size of the wall décor market in the US is expected to grow by USD 11.98 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.43%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (wall art, picture frames, wall clock, and other decorative accents) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Wallcovering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,493.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Asian Paints Ltd., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, C Brewer and Sons Ltd., Curran Group Inc., F. Schumacher and Co., Fathead LLC, Fine Decor Wallcoverings Ltd., Len Tex Corp., Marburger Tapetenfabrik JB Schaefer GmbH and Co KG, Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd, Prime Walls US, RPM International Inc., SAINT GOBAIN Group, Sangetsu Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., U.S. Wallcovering, Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

