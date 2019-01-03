Waller Elects Five New Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, technology, retail and hospitality industries, elected five partners from the firm's Healthcare Compliance & Operations, Finance & Restructuring Corporate, and Litigation & Dispute Resolution practices.

"It's an honor to welcome these extraordinary attorneys to the partnership," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "Their talent, experience and dedication to the firm's clients represent the very best of the legal profession."

The new partners are:

Caitlyn W. Page assists investor-owned hospitals and health systems in mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, managing all aspects of the regulatory diligence which play key roles in healthcare transactions. She also advises specialty physician practices and outpatient services providers – including ophthalmology practices, urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers and medical spas – as they establish new practices and facilities across the country. She provides counsel on state corporate practice of medicine regulations, scope of practice rules for physicians and other practitioners, licensure requirements and other business formation issues as clients enter into new markets. Page earned her J.D. in 2011 from Vanderbilt University Law School. She received her B.A., cum laude, in 2008 from California State University, Fullerton.

Jonah L. Price provides counsel to healthcare companies, financial services institutions, specialty lenders and private equity firms in domestic and cross-border acquisition financing, asset based lending, working capital financing, corporate restructuring and bankruptcy proceedings. Before joining Waller, Price gained extensive commercial finance experience in the New York offices of Proskauer Rose, LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Mayer Brown LLP. Price earned his J.D, cum laude, in 2006 from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He received his B.A. in 1998 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Stephen Quinn assists clients across the healthcare industry in complex mergers and acquisitions and securities and corporate governance matters. His extensive transactional and securities experience spans hospitals and health systems, behavioral healthcare providers, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers as well as private equity healthcare investors and specialty lenders. Quinn earned his J.D., summa cum laude, in 2011 from the University of Tennessee College of Law where he graduated Order of the Coif and served as editor-in-chief of Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law. He earned his B.A. in 2005 from Washington University in St. Louis.

Wells Trompeter represents corporate clients, as well as executives, business owners, and other individuals in high-stakes government investigations and civil and criminal enforcement actions. Her experience includes assisting healthcare providers, hospital systems, universities, and defense contractors, in disputes with the government, up to and including federal False Claims Act matters. Within the healthcare context, Trompeter has helped clients secure reinstatement in federally-funded healthcare programs following Medicare exclusion. She has also successfully represented providers in matters involving Medicare reimbursement disputes. Trompeter earned her J.D., summa cum laude, in 2011 from the University of Tennessee College of Law where she graduated Order of the Coif. She earned her B.A. in 2007 from the College of Charleston.

Joseph L. Watson is a commercial litigator with experience spanning a broad variety of industries. Watson represents real estate owners, developers and contractors in disputes related to construction defects and delays, payment disputes and construction lien issues. He also assists banks and financial services institutions in disputes involving commercial and consumer financial arrangements. Watson also provides counsel to manufacturers in high-profile litigation ranging from ERISA class actions to lawsuits brought in opposition to the construction of manufacturing facilities. Watson earned his J.D., with honors, in 2011 from the University of Tennessee College of Law where he graduated Order of the Coif. He received his B.A., with honors, in 2007 from Furman University.

With approximately 250 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.

