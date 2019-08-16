Waller Sets Record With 86 Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers in America 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 86 attorneys from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020 (Levine Leichtman Capital Partners).
Waller attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in 62 distinct practice areas, with many attorneys recognized in multiple areas. Attorneys representing each of Waller's five offices in Nashville, Austin, Birmingham, Chattanooga and Memphis were among those honored.
More than a dozen attorneys were named to the list for the first time.
In addition, 10 Waller attorneys were named "Lawyer of the Year" for specific practice areas in their respective cities:
- Austin
- Rick Harrison - Litigation - Construction
- Eric J. Taube - Litigation - Securities
- Chattanooga
- Roddy Bailey - Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Nashville
- James B. Bristol - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Robert "Bo" R. Campbell, Jr. - Project Finance Law
- Paul S. Davidson - Litigation - Antitrust
- Robert "Bob" P. Felber, Jr. - Trademark Law
- Andrew "Andy" S. Naylor - Labor Law - Management
- E. Andrew "Andy" Norwood - Copyright Law
- John C. Tishler - Litigation - Bankruptcy
"Best Lawyers relies entirely on peer review voting so we're extremely pleased to receive this recognition from our colleagues," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "The fact that roughly two-thirds of our partners were selected for this honor underscores our commitment to client service and the depth of talent and experience throughout our five offices."
Following is a complete list of the Waller attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020.
Austin, Texas
- Fletcher H. Brown
- Health Care Law
- Kevin Brown
- Commercial Litigation
- Rick Harrison
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Construction
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Patent
- Eric J. Taube
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Securities
Birmingham, Alabama
- William "Bill" C. Athanas
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Larry B. Childs
- Banking and Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Litigation - Construction
- Litigation - Securities
- Colin H. Luke
- Health Care Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Roddy Bailey
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Pat Murphy
- Banking and Finance Law
- Corporate Law
Memphis, Tennessee
- Denise D. Burke
- Health Care Law
- Al Bright, Jr.
- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law
- G. Robert "Bob" Morris
- Corporate Law
- Wes Scott
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Nashville, Tennessee
- Stephen C. Baker
- Real Estate Law
- Mark M. Bell
- Insurance Law
- George W. Bishop III
- Corporate Law
- Health Care Law
- Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Robert E. Boston
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Employment Law - Management
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- James B. Bristol
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Employment Law - Management
- Litigation - ERISA
- Tax Law
- Brian R. Browder
- Health Care Law
- Alexander B. Buchanan
- Administrative / Regulatory Law
- Corporate Law
- Public Finance Law
- Matthew R. Burnstein
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Jeffrey A. Calk
- Real Estate Law
- Edward M. Callaway
- Environmental Law
- Robert "Bo" R. Campbell, Jr.
- Banking and Finance Law
- Project Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- William T. Cheek III
- Food and Beverage Law
- Nonprofit/Charities Law
- John D. Claybrook
- Real Estate Law
- Ryan Cochran
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Chase Cole
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Lew Conner
- Arbitration
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Family Law
- Family Law Mediation
- Litigation - Construction
- Mediation
- Marcus M. Crider
- Employment Law - Management
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Walter H. Crouch
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Paul S. Davidson
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Antitrust
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Litigation - Securities
- Ames Davis
- Commercial Litigation
- James M. Doran, Jr.
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
- Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
- Christopher S. Dunn
- Construction Law
- Litigation - Construction
- Derek W. Edwards
- Commercial Litigation
- Robert P. Felber, Jr.
- Franchise Law
- Trade Secrets Law
- Trademark Law
- Carla F. Fenswick
- Health Care Law
- John E.B. Gerth
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Stanley E. Graham
- Employment Law - Management
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- J. Leigh Griffith
- Government Relations Practice
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Tax Law
- Michael T. Harmon
- Commercial Litigation
- Robert L. Harris
- Banking and Finance Law
- Commercial Finance Law
- Robb S. Harvey
- Advertising Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Entertainment Law - Theater
- First Amendment Law
- Franchise Law
- Litigation - First Amendment
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Patent
- Media Law
- Privacy and Data Security Law
- Trade Secrets Law
- Trademark Law
- David C. Head
- Health Care Law
- Philip F. Head
- Real Estate Law
- E. Brent Hill
- Corporate Law
- Health Care Law
- Richard T. Hills
- Banking and Finance Law
- Richard A. Johnson
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
- J. Steven Kirkham
- Real Estate Law
- Neil B. Krugman
- Health Care Law
- David E. Lemke
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Theodore W. Lenz
- Commercial Finance Law
- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law
- Nora L. Liggett
- Health Care Law
- Kim Harvey Looney
- Administrative / Regulatory Law
- Corporate Law
- Health Care Law
- Litigation - Health Care
- Gerald F. Mace
- Banking and Finance Law
- W. Kenneth Marlow
- Health Care Law
- E. Marlee Mitchell
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Donald R. Moody
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Tera Rica Murdock
- Commercial Litigation
- Andrew S. Naylor
- Employment Law - Management
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Walter H. Neilsen
- Real Estate Law
- James H. Nixon III
- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law
- E. Andrew Norwood
- Copyright Law
- Information Technology Law
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Patent
- Patent Law
- Technology Law
- Trade Secrets Law
- Trademark Law
- W. Travis Parham
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Securities
- John Park
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Michael R. Paslay
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Thomas H. Peebles IV
- Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Mark W. Peters
- Health Care Law
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- MaryEllen S. Pickrell
- Corporate Law
- Patsy Powers
- Health Care Law
- G. Scott Rayson
- Corporate Law
- Health Care Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Colbey B. Reagan
- Health Care Law
- L. Hunter Rost, Jr.
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Tonya W. Scharf
- Real Estate Law
- Brandon M. Schirg
- Health Care Law
- Michael K. Stagg
- Environmental Law
- Donald B. Stuart
- Tax Law
- J.D. Thomas
- Health Care Law
- John C. Tishler
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Beth E. Vessel
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- I.C. "Jack" Waddey, Jr.
- Patent Law
- Trademark Law
- James M. Weaver
- Environmental Law
- Gaming Law
- Government Relations Practice
- Jennifer L. Weaver
- Health Care Law
- G. Michael Yopp
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
