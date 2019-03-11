Waller's Andre J. Bahou Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Million Dollar Advocates Forum has announced that Waller attorney Andre J. Bahou of Brentwood, Tennessee, has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

A.J. Bahou is a partner with Waller.

A.J. joined Waller's Intellectual Property practice in June 2018, and he focuses on intellectual property litigation, prosecution, and IP transactional business deals. A registered patent attorney, trial lawyer, mediator, and arbitrator, he has extensive experience in the areas of electrical and computer engineering technologies, including artificial intelligence, Blockchain, virtual reality, medical devices, computer hardware and software, and Internet security systems.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards, and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993, and there are approximately 5,000 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.

Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of $1 million or more.

Members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum must be Life Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case which has resulted in a multi-million dollar verdict, award or settlement. A.J. has been approved for membership in both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

A.J. earned his J.D. in 2003 from the Franklin Pierce Law Center at the University of New Hampshire where he also earned an LL.M. in Intellectual Property. Bahou holds an M.S., with honors, in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He earned an M.B.A from Middle Tennessee State University and received his B.S.C.E. in 1993 from Tennessee Technological University.

He serves on the Boards of Directors of LaunchTN, the Middle Tennessee chapter of the Information Systems Security Association and the Tennessee Intellectual Property Association. He currently serves as chair of the Evolving Legal Market Committee of the Tennessee Bar Association which focuses on the changing nature of the practice of law.

