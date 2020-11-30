WalletHub Announces Fisher House Foundation As Top Charity For Veterans

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalletHub named Fisher House Foundation as the best charity for veterans earlier this month, joining CharityWatch and Charity Navigator, among others, in recognizing Fisher House as a top military and veterans charity.

For 30 years, Fisher House has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our nation's wounded, injured, and ill service members, veterans, and their families. Since 1990, the Foundation has built its network of comfort homes at military and veteran hospitals to 90, served 400,000 families, and saved military and veteran families $500 million.

"Fisher House Foundation takes great care to ensure the generous gifts of our grateful nation are used as intended and is proud of the recognition we have received for doing so," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "We believe in being good stewards of the donations we have been entrusted with to take care of military members, veterans, and their families.

WalletHub scored Fisher House Foundation at 93 out of 100 after looking at the charity's grade on CharityWatch, score on Charity Navigator, program expenses, and popularity on Facebook.

The Foundation has received a score of four stars from Charity Navigator for each of the past 16 years, putting it in the top 1 percent of charities that the service rates. Charity Navigator rates charities on their financial performance and transparency.

CharityWatch, which rates charities based on the percentage of their funds which go to their charitable programs, their fundraising expenses, and their governance and transparency, has rated Fisher House Foundation A+ for over 10 years and selected it as a "Top-Rated" charity.

Fisher House Foundation is also a recipient of GuideStar's 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

When the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center Fisher House in Huntington, West Virginia is finished on December 1, there will be 49 Fisher Houses serving as part of VA healthcare systems. The other 42 Fisher Houses serve military hospitals.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation has additional programs such as Hero Miles, which provides airline tickets to wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families in support of their continued recovery process, and Hotels for Heroes, which provides free hotel rooms to military and veteran families whose loved ones are being treated at a DoD or VA hospital when a Fisher House is either full or unavailable. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 90 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $500 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

