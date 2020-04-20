Wallick Communities Gives Frontline Staff Hero Bonus, Extends Sick Leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallick Communities CEO Tom Feusse announced today that it is giving a bonus to all of its frontline, hourly associates who work at its affordable housing and senior living communities.

The hero bonus, a $2/hour raise during this critical period, is for those associates caring for Wallick residents, including personal care assistants, nurses, community managers, maintenance technicians, housekeeping associates, food service associates and others.

"We so appreciate what our frontline associates are doing to care for our residents! It's a tough time for everyone right now, and with everything else going on in their lives, these associates continue to answer the bell, day-after-day. We wanted to say thank you in a more tangible way, and hence the Hero Bonus," said Wallick CEO Tom Feusse.

Wallick also is enhancing its associate sick leave policy and new associates' insurance eligibility due to the pandemic. Associates are receiving an additional 10 sick days, paid at 75% of their regular pay, who are absent due to issues related to the COVID-19 infection. Newly-hired associates will become eligible for health, dental and vision insurance coverage on an accelerated basis.

In addition, Wallick continues to create a safe environment and protect its associates and residents during this pandemic by enhancing sanitation practices and adjusting office hours and visitor policies.

Learn more about Wallick and its career opportunities at www.wallick.com/careers.

Wallick Communities (wallick.com) is Ohio's largest owner-manager of affordable housing, operating four business divisions: Wallick-Hendy Development, Wallick Construction, Wallick Asset Management and Wallick-Hendy Properties. The company, with 850 associates, specializes in affordable multifamily and senior living communities in the Midwest. Through its various operations, Wallick has developed and built more than 400 family, senior and affordable apartment communities and currently manages apartments in 170 locations across the Midwest. For more than 50 years, the family business has adhered to its founder Jack Wallick's ideals of integrity and consistent quality. It is currently owned by his children, Howard Wallick and Julie Wallick, and CEO Tom Feusse.

Contact: Stephanie Tresso, 614-397-7814, [email protected]

SOURCE Wallick Communities