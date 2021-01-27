Wallis Bank Celebrates 115th Anniversary and Reflects on 2020 Achievements

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, a full-service community bank, was proud to celebrate its 115th anniversary on Jan. 10, 2021. This milestone not only recognizes the Bank's long-standing history but also its ongoing commitment to providing extraordinary banking services and customer service. This anniversary comes after a challenging year defined by a global pandemic that affected the local and global economy.

Despite this adversity, there were many accomplishments to be celebrated. Among these was a prestigious recognition from the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). The ICBA recognized the Bank on its 2020 ICBA's Best of the Best List. This is the sixth time in seven years that Wallis Bank has been recognized for this honor.

In an effort to support small businesses during the ongoing pandemic, the Bank processed more than 3,600 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans in 2020, totaling about $360 million. As a result, Wallis Bank was presented with the IACC COVID Crusaders Award 2020 by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Wallis Bank was the top lender in the Houston region on several lists including PPP Loans less than $150K to women-owned businesses, PPP Loans less than $150K to firms owned by people of color, and PPP Loans above $150K to firms owned by people of color.

Wallis Bank was also the top-ranking SBA 7(a) Lender in the Houston district for the SBA fiscal year beating out all other banks in the area by over $29 million in loans.

To further support communities in need, Wallis Bank branches donated over 4,800 pounds of food to local food banks and continued its support of local communities within its footprint.

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience.

