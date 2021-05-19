Wallis Bank Ranked 13th in Independent Banker's Best of the Best List

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, a full-service community bank, was recently recognized by Independent Banker, a trusted source for banking news, insights, and trends published by the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA). The Bank was ranked 13th among Independent Banker's annual America's Best Performing Community Banks, or simply referred to as the "Best of the Best" list, with more than $1 billion in assets.

According to independentbanker.org, community banks must have a rating of C or higher to be considered for these rankings. Those community banks were divided into three vast segments based on asset size. Each segment was then ranked using ICBA's three-year weighted average of return-on-assets (ROA). After calculating the three-year average of pre-tax ROA, Wallis Bank was positioned at 13 on its segment with more than $1 billion in assets.

Wallis Bank was previously recognized multiple times in the $3 million to $1 billion category; the Bank recently entered into the $1 billion to $3 billion in assets group. Wallis Bank is proud to be recognized as a top performer in this new category and by such a prestigious online news source. The Bank looks forward to continuing its dedication to providing superior solutions and service for its customers.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2021, Wallis Bank was named to the ICBA's annual Best of the Best community banks. This marks the seventh time in eight years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans, and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

www.wallisbank.com

SOURCE Wallis Bank