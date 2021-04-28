Wallis Bank Volunteers at Kids' Meals, Inc. to Help Food-Insecure Children in Houston

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, a full-service community bank, recently dedicated time to help fight childhood hunger throughout Houston communities. Over two days, employees of the Bank volunteered at Kids' Meals, Inc., an organization committed to ending childhood hunger, to pack nearly 3,000 bags with trail mix, which were included in lunch bags for food-insecure children without access to free school-based meal programs. These meals are delivered directly to the homes of deserving children across the Houston area.

Kids' Meals, Inc. is a social services organization dedicated to delivering healthy meals to food-insecure children under the age of six throughout Houston. With a mission to provide essential resources for families and end the cycle of poverty, the organization has delivered more than eight million healthy meals across 42 Houston-area zip codes since 2006. One in four Houston children are food-insecure; to help reduce this number, Kids' Meals, Inc. delivers meals to about 7,883 preschool-aged kids each weekday.

Wallis Bank supports Kids' Meals, Inc.'s incredible effort to end childhood hunger and will continue to partner with several organizations and school districts as part of their ongoing commitment to give back to local communities.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank was named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in seven years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

