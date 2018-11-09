Wallis State Bank Announces Expansion Plans

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to an increased demand for services, Wallis State Bank, a Houston-based full-service community bank, has announced an initiative to support the company's anticipated business growth over the long term. Wallis State Bank's expansion plan parallels its current marketing efforts to rebrand. The Bank is updating its name, logo, and website to reflect its present nationwide expansion.

This plan includes the recent expansion into the Georgia market, with the first bank office located in Atlanta. In addition, the company will be upgrading its internet services to provide an elevated online banking experience for all customers.

Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer at Wallis State Bank, explained, "Over the years, Wallis State Bank has become established and well known throughout the state of Texas with Wallis, Texas starting as our original location in 1906. Over the last thirty years, we've seen an exponential amount of growth, not only within the metropolitan areas of Texas such as Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio but also in outlying markets including Los Angeles and Atlanta. Our current expansion efforts have been tremendously successful, and we look forward to continue executing our growth strategy."

As the company continues to add locations, Dakri elaborated on the organization's commitment to providing unparalleled banking services. "As we continue to grow, Wallis State Bank will offer the same personalized service we've provided since 1906. We will always hold to the mission of providing financial services that are unsurpassed in customer satisfaction," Dakri said. "As we look forward to expanding and providing our services to additional markets, we will remain the same trustworthy banking partner to all of our current, and future clients. We look forward to the growth Wallis State Bank plans to make in the years to come."

About Wallis State Bank

Wallis State Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. During the early 1990s, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2017, Wallis State Bank was ranked 12th among the 100 best-performing banks in the US with less than $1 billion in assets by S&P Global Marketing Intelligence.

S&P Global Marketing Intelligence

S&P Global Marketing Intelligence is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments so that they can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction. S&P Global Marketing Intelligence integrates financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuation and assess credit risk.

For more information about Wallis Bank, visit www.wallisbank.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com

Related Links

S&P Global

SOURCE Wallis Bank

Related Links

http://www.wallisbank.com

