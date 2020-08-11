Walls by Design, Named Colorado's Best Painting Business, Launches the Pro Painter Network to Elevate the Trade of Paint Contracting

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick May, founder of Walls by Design, announced today the launch of Pro Painter Network which provides paint contractors with the fundamental knowledge necessary to run a profitable painting business. The online company provides paint contractors with a sense of community, in-depth learning practices and training programs, management system support, and a team of experts to guide them along the way. Pro Painter Network is now available for members to join online and receive at least $300 worth of monthly savings, learn from the industry's best and have access to exclusive partners such as BookKeeping Express, SJJ Law, Benjamin Moore, Estimate Rocket, Payroll Vault and iMay Media/Marketing.

New logo for painting contractor membership network PRO PAINTER NETWORK

After Walls by Design was named Best Painting Business in Colorado for three consecutive years by ColoradoBIZ, May decided it's time to elevate the trade of paint contracting and provide paint contractors with the solution on how to grow their business effectively and successfully. "While building my own paint contracting business, I have experienced first-hand the difficulties paint contractors face when trying to launch their own business," says Nick May, founder of Pro Painter Network. "We wanted to bring the pride of ownership to contractors and create a space for them to grow their business, provide value to their trade and take action."

May found that installing effective systems into his painting business led to success. With over 20 years of experience, May teamed up with Chris Shank to form the Pro Painter Network and help other painters live the life they love while surrounded by like-minded individuals.

"We have seen the value in creating non-competing network groups to help educate one another and be better together," says Chris Shank, Director of Education at Pro Painter Network and former Director of Education at Painting Contractors Association (PCA). "Within the Pro Painter Network, we are launching Caliber 10, groups made up of eight to 10 highly skilled, motivated paint contractors where members can confidentially share business goals, educate one another, challenge and support each other. Caliber 10 prides itself on promoting a growth mentality and encouraging team engagement - since we are all in this trade, let's be all in this trade together." Community is of utmost importance to the Pro Painter Network team, so it comes as no surprise it has bridged the gap between individual contractors and community-led success.

With the combined effect of elevating the trade of paint contracting and providing a space for individual businesses to flourish together, the Pro Painter Network team is confident their services will bring great value to their members.

Pro Painter Network is now available online for members to join. Follow along at propainternetwork.com and @propainternetwork. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Related Files

PPN_ Press Release Aug 2020.docx

Related Images

pro-painter-network-logo.png

Pro Painter Network Logo

New logo for painting contractor membership network PRO PAINTER NETWORK

SOURCE iMay Media