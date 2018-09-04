Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers Report 2018 featuring Amazon, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Kmart, Kroger, Moneygram, Ol' Roy, Petco, PetSmart, Sam's Club & Target
14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Changes brought about by rapidly evolving technology and internet innovation left traditional brick-and-mortar retailers breathless as they struggled to keep pace with internet-based competition. Even while the pace of change quickened, a growing number of retailers emerged to lead the industry into the realm of omnichannel retail. Walmart Inc. is one such example. The largest retailer in the world is executing on a mixture of traditional strengths and new strategies that suggest it will continue to exert enormous influence on the industry for some time to come.
Owing to its size and scale, Walmart's actions have far-reaching consequences for virtually every major retail category. Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers gives industry participants needed insight into the nation's largest retailer's strengths, weaknesses, and related initiatives (inclusive of Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club) from four contextual angles:
- the broader retail market,
- the financial products and services market
- the groceries and consumables market,
- and the pet products and supplies market.
From each angle, the report focuses on omnichannel (online, in-store, and aggregated) consumer purchasing trends over time and includes analysis of pertinent strategies (such as click-and-collect, the click-and-collect connection to in-store purchasing, dynamic pricing, and subscription services). Topic-specific Walmart metrics are compared against its competitors.
Among added-value content, the report:
- Analyzes demographics by designated market area, metropolitan area, and county size.
- Provides an internet-only and omnichannel e-commerce forecast, as well as an Amazon e-commerce share forecast.
- Assesses online and mobile purchasing trends, demographic shifts in purchasing, and shifts in in-store purchasing by retail category over time.
- Includes a market size and forecast for Walmart's click-and-collect grocery sales.
- Identifies the factors grocery purchasers deem important when choosing one in-store grocery provider over another or one online-only grocery provider over another.
- Assesses Walmart financial services and product initiatives and trends, the contributions of major partners, and the impact these services and products have on overall sales and sales traffic.
- Identifies the factors pet products/supplies purchasers deem important to choosing one pet products/supplies provider over another, with comparative analysis of Walmart users vs. those who use other major retailers.
Key Topics Covered:
Section A
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Retailer Omni-Channel Sales And Usage Trends
Walmart U.S. Trends And Innovation
Sam's Club Trends And Innovation
Major Retailers: Competitive Analysis
Chapter 2: Walmart Inc.
Chapter 3: Retailer Omni-Channel Sales And Usage Trends
Internet-Only Vs. Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth
Amazon Share Of E-Commerce Sales Over Time
More Consumers Purchasing Online And Making More Purchases Online
Online Purchasing Habits Of Younger Adults Help Foretell The Future
Home Delivery Rules The Roost
Leading Click-And-Collect Retailers
Subscription Services Take Hold
Demographic Analysis
Chapter 4: Walmart U.S.
Walmart U.S.
Performance Trends
Largest Retailer By Sales . . . Until 2022?
Walmart U.S. E-Commerce Sales Versus The Competition
Walmart U.S. E-Commerce Forecast
Walmart Products And Services
Grocery, Heath And Wellness, General Merchandise
Omni-Channel Walmart Purchases, By Retail Category
In-Store Services Usage, By Type
In-Store Services Usage: Influence On Other Purchases
Walmart Trends And Innovation
Private Label: A Shifting Strategy
Health And Wellness: On The Cusp Of A Growth Curve?
Store Formats: Steroids And Stealth
Chapter 5: Sam's Club
Retailer Overview
Sam's Club
Performance Trends
Sam's Club Versus Club Store Competitors
Omni-Channel Product Purchases, By Retail Category
In-Store Services Usage
Omni-Channel Innovation
Chapter 6: Major Retailers: Competitive Analysis
Usage And Usage Frequency Trends
Usage Trends
Omni-Channel Purchasing Trends
In-Store And/Or Online Purchasing
In-Store Purchasing, By Retailer And Retail Category
Major Retailers: Cross-Usage Of Amazon And Walmart Over Time
Walmart And Sam's Club Vs. Major Retailers, By Demographic
Walmart And Sam's Club Vs. Major Retailers: Top Designated Market Areas, Metropolitan Areas & County Size
Following The Online Purchaser
Online Purchasers Tend To Have Higher Incomes, But The Gap Is Closing
2015 Vs. 2018: Amazon, Target, And Walmart Online Purchasers, By Hh Income
Section B
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Report Scope
Report Summary
Chapter 2: Walmart Financial Services
Financial Services Offerings In Context
Financial Services: The Components
Chapter 3: The Walmart Financial Services User
Other Demographics
Chapter 4: Walmart And Payment Cards
Walmart And Sam's Club
Prepaid Cards
Chapter 5: Walmart And Mobile Technology
Online And Mobile Checkout Options Galore
Chapter 6: Walmart And Other Financial Services
Domestic And International Money Transfers
Tax Services
Section C
Introduction
Report Summary
Chapter 2: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Business
Walmart U.S. Performance Trends
Sam's Club
Sam's Club Versus Club Store Competitors
Product Trends
Private Label
Walmart U.S.
Great Value And Sam's Choice: Demographic Analysis
Sam's Club
Member's Mark: Demographic Analysis
Omni-Channel Initiatives
Growing Assortment
Stand-Alone Retailer Brands
Going Premium
Online Grocery
Walmart Click-And-Collect Expansion
Walmart Click-And-Collect Grocery Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 3: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Shopper
Top Food Retail Chains: Demographic Changes Over Time
Household Income A Strong Differentiator
Walmart Purchaser Demographics: Online Vs. In-Store
Chapter 4: Why Consumers Choose Walmart
Factors Most Important To Choosing In-Store Grocery Provider
Factors Most Important To Choosing In-Store Grocery Provider, By Retailer
Price Factors
Convenience Factors
Brand/Selection Factors
Factors Most Important To Choosing Online Grocery Provider
Factors Most Important To Choosing Online Grocery Provider, By Retailer
Clear-Cut Differences Between The Walmart And Amazon Online Grocery Purchasers
Chapter 5: Retail Channel Competition
Grocery Purchasing Trends, By Major Supermarket Chain
Top 20 Food Retail/Supermarket Chains
Key Competitors: Usage Frequency Trends
Key Competitors: Cross-Usage Trends
County Size
Chapter 6: Multi-Channel Grocery Purchasing
Grocery Purchases, By Major Retailer
In-Store Grocery Purchases, By Major Retailer
Online Grocery Purchases, By Major Retailer
Online Food/Grocery Ordering Usage Trends
Online Grocery Delivery Players
Omni-Channel Grocery Shopping Analysis
Weekly Grocery Spending And Hh Income
Gender, Age, And Number Of Children In Home
County Size
Major Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: In-Store Versus Online Customers
Section D
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Walmart And Pet Medications
Chapter 2: Walmart As Pet Market Competitor
Walmart Overview
Pet Industry Context
Pet Product Sales By Channel
Walmart Leads In Pet Product Sales
Sam's Club Pet Product Sales
Walmart Share Of Pet Product Shoppers
Walmart And Pet Medications
Chapter 3: The Walmart Pet Products Shopper
Shopper Overview
Customer Base And Pet Ownership Patterns
Customers Are Buying More Pet Products At Walmart
The Pet Parenting Factor
Price Factors
Convenience Factors
Brand And Selection Factors
Role Of Private Label
The Story Of Ol' Roy
Staff And In-Store Service Factors
Chapter 4: Retail, Internet, And Omnichannel
Retail Store Competition
Channels Trends
Channel Loyalty Is Slipping
Cross-Retailer Shopping Patterns For Walmart Pet Product Shoppers
In-Store Purchasing Analysis
Pet Product Purchasing In-Store, Online, And Both
Online Purchasing Analysis
Online Ordering Factors
Walmart Omnichannel Pattern Suggests Online Pet Products Traction
Role Of Subscriptions/Auto-Ship
Click-And-Collect
Chapter 5: Growth Of Retailer Pet Services
Services As Omnichannel Advantage
Services Key To Competing With Internet
In-Store Pharmacies And Pet Medications
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Kmart
- Kroger
- Moneygram
- Ol' Roy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Walmart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/blsw3r/walmart_u_s?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article