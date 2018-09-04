Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers Report 2018 featuring Amazon, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Kmart, Kroger, Moneygram, Ol' Roy, Petco, PetSmart, Sam's Club & Target

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Changes brought about by rapidly evolving technology and internet innovation left traditional brick-and-mortar retailers breathless as they struggled to keep pace with internet-based competition. Even while the pace of change quickened, a growing number of retailers emerged to lead the industry into the realm of omnichannel retail. Walmart Inc. is one such example. The largest retailer in the world is executing on a mixture of traditional strengths and new strategies that suggest it will continue to exert enormous influence on the industry for some time to come.

Owing to its size and scale, Walmart's actions have far-reaching consequences for virtually every major retail category. Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers gives industry participants needed insight into the nation's largest retailer's strengths, weaknesses, and related initiatives (inclusive of Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club) from four contextual angles:

the broader retail market,

the financial products and services market

the groceries and consumables market,

and the pet products and supplies market.

From each angle, the report focuses on omnichannel (online, in-store, and aggregated) consumer purchasing trends over time and includes analysis of pertinent strategies (such as click-and-collect, the click-and-collect connection to in-store purchasing, dynamic pricing, and subscription services). Topic-specific Walmart metrics are compared against its competitors.

Among added-value content, the report:

Analyzes demographics by designated market area, metropolitan area, and county size.

Provides an internet-only and omnichannel e-commerce forecast, as well as an Amazon e-commerce share forecast.

Assesses online and mobile purchasing trends, demographic shifts in purchasing, and shifts in in-store purchasing by retail category over time.

Includes a market size and forecast for Walmart's click-and-collect grocery sales.

Identifies the factors grocery purchasers deem important when choosing one in-store grocery provider over another or one online-only grocery provider over another.

Assesses Walmart financial services and product initiatives and trends, the contributions of major partners, and the impact these services and products have on overall sales and sales traffic.

Identifies the factors pet products/supplies purchasers deem important to choosing one pet products/supplies provider over another, with comparative analysis of Walmart users vs. those who use other major retailers.

Key Topics Covered:







Section A







Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Introduction



Retailer Omni-Channel Sales And Usage Trends



Walmart U.S. Trends And Innovation



Sam's Club Trends And Innovation



Major Retailers: Competitive Analysis







Chapter 2: Walmart Inc.







Chapter 3: Retailer Omni-Channel Sales And Usage Trends



Internet-Only Vs. Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth



Amazon Share Of E-Commerce Sales Over Time



More Consumers Purchasing Online And Making More Purchases Online



Online Purchasing Habits Of Younger Adults Help Foretell The Future



Home Delivery Rules The Roost



Leading Click-And-Collect Retailers



Subscription Services Take Hold



Demographic Analysis







Chapter 4: Walmart U.S.



Walmart U.S.



Performance Trends



Largest Retailer By Sales . . . Until 2022?



Walmart U.S. E-Commerce Sales Versus The Competition



Walmart U.S. E-Commerce Forecast



Walmart Products And Services



Grocery, Heath And Wellness, General Merchandise



Omni-Channel Walmart Purchases, By Retail Category



In-Store Services Usage, By Type



In-Store Services Usage: Influence On Other Purchases



Walmart Trends And Innovation



Private Label: A Shifting Strategy



Health And Wellness: On The Cusp Of A Growth Curve?



Store Formats: Steroids And Stealth







Chapter 5: Sam's Club



Retailer Overview



Sam's Club



Performance Trends



Sam's Club Versus Club Store Competitors



Omni-Channel Product Purchases, By Retail Category



In-Store Services Usage



Omni-Channel Innovation







Chapter 6: Major Retailers: Competitive Analysis



Usage And Usage Frequency Trends



Usage Trends



Omni-Channel Purchasing Trends



In-Store And/Or Online Purchasing



In-Store Purchasing, By Retailer And Retail Category



Major Retailers: Cross-Usage Of Amazon And Walmart Over Time



Walmart And Sam's Club Vs. Major Retailers, By Demographic



Walmart And Sam's Club Vs. Major Retailers: Top Designated Market Areas, Metropolitan Areas & County Size



Following The Online Purchaser



Online Purchasers Tend To Have Higher Incomes, But The Gap Is Closing



2015 Vs. 2018: Amazon, Target, And Walmart Online Purchasers, By Hh Income







Section B







Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Introduction



Report Scope



Report Summary







Chapter 2: Walmart Financial Services



Financial Services Offerings In Context



Financial Services: The Components







Chapter 3: The Walmart Financial Services User



Other Demographics







Chapter 4: Walmart And Payment Cards



Walmart And Sam's Club



Prepaid Cards







Chapter 5: Walmart And Mobile Technology



Online And Mobile Checkout Options Galore







Chapter 6: Walmart And Other Financial Services



Domestic And International Money Transfers



Tax Services







Section C



Introduction



Report Summary







Chapter 2: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Business



Walmart U.S. Performance Trends



Sam's Club



Sam's Club Versus Club Store Competitors



Product Trends



Private Label



Walmart U.S.



Great Value And Sam's Choice: Demographic Analysis



Sam's Club



Member's Mark: Demographic Analysis



Omni-Channel Initiatives



Growing Assortment



Stand-Alone Retailer Brands



Going Premium



Online Grocery



Walmart Click-And-Collect Expansion



Walmart Click-And-Collect Grocery Market Size And Forecast







Chapter 3: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Shopper



Top Food Retail Chains: Demographic Changes Over Time



Household Income A Strong Differentiator



Walmart Purchaser Demographics: Online Vs. In-Store







Chapter 4: Why Consumers Choose Walmart



Factors Most Important To Choosing In-Store Grocery Provider



Factors Most Important To Choosing In-Store Grocery Provider, By Retailer



Price Factors



Convenience Factors



Brand/Selection Factors



Factors Most Important To Choosing Online Grocery Provider



Factors Most Important To Choosing Online Grocery Provider, By Retailer



Clear-Cut Differences Between The Walmart And Amazon Online Grocery Purchasers







Chapter 5: Retail Channel Competition



Grocery Purchasing Trends, By Major Supermarket Chain



Top 20 Food Retail/Supermarket Chains



Key Competitors: Usage Frequency Trends



Key Competitors: Cross-Usage Trends



County Size







Chapter 6: Multi-Channel Grocery Purchasing



Grocery Purchases, By Major Retailer



In-Store Grocery Purchases, By Major Retailer



Online Grocery Purchases, By Major Retailer



Online Food/Grocery Ordering Usage Trends



Online Grocery Delivery Players



Omni-Channel Grocery Shopping Analysis



Weekly Grocery Spending And Hh Income



Gender, Age, And Number Of Children In Home



County Size



Major Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: In-Store Versus Online Customers







Section D







Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Introduction



Walmart And Pet Medications







Chapter 2: Walmart As Pet Market Competitor



Walmart Overview



Pet Industry Context



Pet Product Sales By Channel



Walmart Leads In Pet Product Sales



Sam's Club Pet Product Sales



Walmart Share Of Pet Product Shoppers



Walmart And Pet Medications







Chapter 3: The Walmart Pet Products Shopper



Shopper Overview



Customer Base And Pet Ownership Patterns



Customers Are Buying More Pet Products At Walmart



The Pet Parenting Factor



Price Factors



Convenience Factors



Brand And Selection Factors



Role Of Private Label



The Story Of Ol' Roy



Staff And In-Store Service Factors







Chapter 4: Retail, Internet, And Omnichannel



Retail Store Competition



Channels Trends



Channel Loyalty Is Slipping



Cross-Retailer Shopping Patterns For Walmart Pet Product Shoppers



In-Store Purchasing Analysis



Pet Product Purchasing In-Store, Online, And Both



Online Purchasing Analysis



Online Ordering Factors



Walmart Omnichannel Pattern Suggests Online Pet Products Traction



Role Of Subscriptions/Auto-Ship



Click-And-Collect







Chapter 5: Growth Of Retailer Pet Services



Services As Omnichannel Advantage



Services Key To Competing With Internet



In-Store Pharmacies And Pet Medications







Companies Mentioned





Amazon

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Kmart

Kroger

Moneygram

Ol' Roy

Petco

PetSmart

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/blsw3r/walmart_u_s?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

