Walmart Welcomes Kaleidoscope!

Committed to solving the issues faced by her clients, Dupart set out to make her own solution, creating innovative and ethical product formulas with maximum results for every hair type and texture. Known for their fun and vibrant packaging and quality ingredients, six iconic crowd-favorites from Kaleidoscope Hair Products will be hitting Walmart aisles in select stores nationwide: Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops – Original , Kaleidoscope Miracle Edges , The Answer by Kaleidoscope , Kaleidoscope Milkshake Leave-In Detangler Spray and Kaleidoscope Therapeutic Shampoo and Conditioner .

Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops – Original ($29.99; 2 fl oz)

This multipurpose hair and scalp oil is the liquid gold of hair products. The lightweight formula is infused with cooling peppermint to enhance blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth, tea tree oil to cleanse the scalp and combat dryness, and aloe extracts to nourish and moisturize the hair follicles, preventing breakage and shedding. Use Miracle Drops on the scalp or in targeted hair loss areas to stimulate growth and massage in with fingertips. Apply 3-5 times per week and allow 4-6 weeks for expected results.

Kaleidoscope Miracle Edges ($17.95; 2 oz)

This edge controlling pomade with long lasting hold helps create sleek hairstyles while leaving a moisturizing, long-lasting hold on dry, stubborn edges. Kaleidoscope Miracle Edges is non-flaky and perfect for all hair types including curly, wavy, coily, straight, relaxed and locs.

Kaleidoscope The Answer ($15.99; 8 fl oz)

This 5-N-1 hair reconstructor helps to repair damaged follicles all while preventing any further damage. Kaleidoscope The Answer is filled with nutrients and essential oils to stop shedding, restore hair's natural luster, protect the hair shaft and strengthen strands, making them easier to manage.

Kaleidoscope Miracle Leave-In Detangler Spray ($24.95; 8 fl oz)

This lightweight leave-in treatment detangles, adds moisture and refreshes hair extensions for up to 72 hours. Infused with organic coconut milk and rice water, Kaleidoscope Miracle Leave-In Detangler Spray softens tangled curls and coils, reduces frizz, combats humidity and defines curls. It may also be used as a pre-shampoo treatment to enhance the performance of other Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Kaleidoscope Therapeutic Shampoo ($15.99; 8 fl. oz)

Formulated with a unique blend of mints and oils, Kaleidoscope Therapeutic Shampoo purifies the hair and scalp to allow hair follicles to flourish into healthy hair. This minty gel-like cleanser soothes dry hair while removing dirt and product build-up.

Kaleidoscope Therapeutic Conditioner ($15.99; 8 fl. oz)

This rich conditioner contains a perfect combination of peppermint and tea tree oils which help to stimulate dormant hair follicles. The cream-based formula is perfect for all hair textures to revive hair and restore scalp balance.

Kaleidoscope Hair Products are sold in Target, Sally Beauty and Walmart stores along with online at iluvcolors.com.

