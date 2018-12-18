Walnut Technology's SPECTRA X - A truly shareable electric skateboard to be launched in CES 2019

Different from other sharing mobility companies, SPECTRA X is focusing on P2P (person to person) sharing. Similar to Airbnb, owners have full ownership of SPECTRA X, and rent out the right of use to people who are interested in riding their SPECTRA X. To make this possible, SPECTRA X comes with a sharing feature available through the eBoard Go app.

With P2P sharing, SPECTRA X connects people who share the same interests, enabling more people to enjoy the fun of e-skateboarding while fostering an e-skater ecosystem.

This P2P sharing feature is scalable to other high-end gadgets as well.

In addition to the sharing feature, SPECTRA X is jam-packed with upgraded functionality. SPECTRA boards offer the world's first 3D posture control. To provide a more enjoyable hands-free riding experience, new sensors in SPECTRA X are lighter and more sensitive than the first generation of SPECTRA. Pushing the overall riding experience to the next level, SPECTRA X inherits 3 control modes: body posture, remote control, and the eBoard Go app. SPECTRA X also features a water-proof body, replaceable rechargeable batteries and replaceable tires.

WALNUTT will showcase SPECTRA X at CES 2019 (January 8th -11th) in Las Vegas (South Hall 1, Stand 20244). Come visit WALNUTT for a test ride!

For more details, feel free to connect with WALNUTT at:

press@walnuttech.co

www.walnutt.com

SOURCE WALNUT Technology

Related Links

http://www.walnutt.com

