Walsh Welcomes Financial Services Leaders to College

TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three women from Merrill Lynch who have achieved success in the financial services industry will share how others can bridge the gender gap and build a career in this competitive field during Walsh's Conversation With Leaders event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8.

The event, open to the public, will be held in room 199 at the Troy location, 3838 Livernois Rd. Troy, MI 48083.

Merrill Lynch's Laurie Bournias, first vice president, wealth management advisor; Nicole Morgia, vice president, client relationship manager; and Estrella (Star) Crawford, community relations manager with the company's local markets organization, will speak at the event. The panel will be moderated by Nathan Marsden, managing director and market executive at Merrill Lynch.

"These three women are not just leaders in their field, but also role models for other women who are interested in building a career in the financial services industry," says Walsh President & CEO Marsha Kelliher. "We are proud to welcome them to Walsh and share with our students and the community their experiences in the financial services industry."

Bournias began her career at Merrill Lynch after earning a bachelor's degree in finance from Walsh in 1992. As a first vice president, wealth management advisor, she assists clients with a net worth of $1 million or more. She holds certifications and designations including Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) and FINRA and insurance licenses.

Morgia, a client relationship manager, joined Merrill Lynch in 2016 after holding positions as director of operations for MetLife and regional manager at Raymond James. She graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree in English/communications.

Crawford, community relations manager at Merrill Lynch, is responsible for supporting the market president and leadership team revenue growth and brand in local markets. She joined Bank of America in 2004 as a relationship manager and has held a wide variety of roles including change consultant, quality team manager and senior business controls specialist. She earned a bachelor's degree in modern foreign languages with a concentration in Spanish from Morris Brown College.

There is no cost to attend the Conversation With Leaders forum. For more information, visit https://info.walshcollege.edu/cwl/.

About Walsh

Walsh is an all-business, private, independent, not-for-profit, fully accredited college offering undergraduate and graduate business and technology degrees, as well as certificate programs. Founded in 1922, Walsh is one of the region's largest business schools and Michigan's third largest graduate business school. Walsh has locations in Troy, Novi, Clinton Township and Port Huron, as well as online. Our nationally ranked programs integrate theory and application to prepare graduates for successful careers. Walsh degree programs include accounting, finance, information technology, management, marketing, taxation and other fields. For more information, please visit www.walshcollege.edu.

Walsh is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org ) and the Accreditation Council for Business Schools & Programs (www.acbsp.org).

