Walt Disney Records Releases Dumbo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Score By Danny Elfman

Perhaps the most memorable moment in Disney's 1941 classic film is the poignant lullaby, "Baby Mine." The soundtrack and film feature new versions of the iconic song. Sharon Rooney, who plays Miss Atlantis, performs the song in the film, and Grammy®-winning group Arcade Fire performs a touching acoustic rendition the end-credit version.

Elfman's score was performed by an 85-piece orchestra and choir in London. For more than 30 years, four-time Oscar® nominee Danny Elfman has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. He has collaborated with directors such as Tim Burton on 17 films, Gus Van Sant, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson, Guillermo del Toro, Rob Marshall, Ang Lee, Rob Minkoff, Brian De Palma, James Ponsoldt and David O. Russell. Beginning with his first score on Tim Burton's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," Elfman has scored over 100 films, including "Milk" (Oscar nominated), "Good Will Hunting" (Oscar-nominated), "Big Fish" (Oscar-nominated), "Men in Black" (Oscar-nominated), "Edward Scissorhands," "Batman," "To Die For," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Alice in Wonderland," "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron." More recently he has provided the music for Warner Bros.' "Justice League" and "The Grinch." Elfman is currently scoring "Men in Black: International."

About "Dumbo"

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Directed by Tim Burton ("Alice in Wonderland," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory") from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger ("Ophelia," "Dream House"), and produced by Justin Springer, p.g.a. ("TRON: Legacy"), Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder, p.g.a. ("Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," "Big Eyes") and Derek Frey, p.g.a. ("Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," "Frankenweenie"), "Dumbo" flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.

The Dumbo original motion picture soundtrack digital album is now available and the physical album is set for release on April 5. For more information on Walt Disney Records releases, follow us at Facebook.com/Disney, Instagram.com/disneymusic, Twitter.com/disneymusic and our Disney Hits Playlist at http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits.

SOURCE Walt Disney Records

Related Links

http://www.disney.com

