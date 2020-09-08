Walt Disney World Resort Reimagines Holiday Traditions in 2020

When night falls at Magic Kingdom Park, projection effects will transform Cinderella Castle with a kaleidoscope of designs, including a whimsical Christmas sweater and a regal overlay of red, green and gold ornamentation. The iconic castle will provide the perfect colorful background for guests seeking a magical holiday portrait.

Highlights from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will begin Nov. 27. Holiday kitchens will return around the World Showcase promenade, offering favorite dishes such as Slow-roasted Turkey with Stuffing at the American Holiday Table.

Other highlights for the upcoming holiday season at Walt Disney World include:

At Magic Kingdom, characters synonymous with the season – including gingerbread men and elves – will join Disney characters in cavalcades through the park. On Main Street, U.S.A. , toy soldiers will march with the Main Street Philharmonic as they bring musical cheer for all to hear.

, toy soldiers will march with the Main Street Philharmonic as they bring musical cheer for all to hear. Favorite Disney characters dressed in their holiday finest will appear in festive flotillas at Disney's Animal Kingdom, holiday promenades at EPCOT and merry motorcades at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

At Disney's Hollywood Studios, Minnie Mouse will host a yuletide dining experience at Hollywood & Vine, inviting some of her best pals – including Santa Goofy – to join the fun.

will host a yuletide dining experience at & Vine, inviting some of her best pals – including Santa Goofy – to join the fun. Inside World ShowPlace at EPCOT, JOYFUL! will take guests on a musical journey of holiday music, while Voices of Liberty will use their eight-part harmonies to share songs of the season at the America Gardens Theatre.

Elaborately decorated Christmas trees will spring up throughout Disney Springs, and a magical snowfall will occur within Town Center, West Side and The Landing. In addition, Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar will transform into Jock Lindsey's Holiday Bar with delightful décor and a limited-time menu of festive favorites.

Disney resort hotels will deck their halls for the holidays, including iconic Christmas trees in lobbies and other festive flourishes.

Santa Claus will wave to guests as he makes pop-up appearances at each park, as well as Disney Springs. At Disney's Animal Kingdom, for example, he will sail down Discovery River on a special flotilla.

More announcements about the 2020 holiday season will be made in the coming weeks. For more information on Walt Disney World Resort, visit WDWNews.com and DisneyParksBlog.com.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort