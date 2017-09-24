Walt Disney World Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A tentative agreement has been reached for members of Teamsters Local 385 who work as bus drivers, laundry workers, characters, parking attendants and ranch hands at Walt Disney World. The contract will be voted on September 5 and 6, 2018. If ratified, the contract will be in effect until October 1, 2022.

"This is a historic contract for the members at Walt Disney World," said Local 385 President Clay Jeffries. "This victory was only made possible by all of the workers standing together united against the employer. They stood strong and demanded that they receive the pay and benefits that they deserve."

The contract comes after more than a year of negotiations with the company and the Service Trades Council Union (STCU), a coalition of Teamsters Local 385 and the five other unions who represent more than 39,000 workers at Walt Disney World. The agreement covers all of the workers who fall under the STCU's local unions.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, Disney World workers will receive a minimum of $4.75 in wage increases over the lifetime of the contract, with everyone at the resort getting a minimum increase of $2.50 by March 6, 2019. Employees will receive retroactive pay back to September 24, 2017, as well as a $1,000 bonus. All employees will be at a minimum starting rate of $15 by 2021. The contract has no cuts to health care or pension benefits, and the negotiating committee successfully fought back against concessions in scheduling, overtime, representation, and paid time off that the company pushed for during bargaining.

