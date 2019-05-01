UPPER MARLBORO, Md., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter A. Herbert Jr. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his role at the Law Offices of Walter Herbert.

Dedicated to providing quality legal services at the fraction of the costs, the Law Offices of Walter Herbert has provided exceptional customer service to clients for nearly three decades. Representing clients in all areas of family law, including mediation and separation agreements, divorce, child custody and support, spousal support and property issues, the firm lends a compassionate approach to those they serve, ensuring clients receive the legal services they deserve in a professional and timely manner. Servicing central and south Maryland and northern Virginia, the law firm has established themselves as a prominent figure in the legal industry.

With 31 years of experience in the legal profession, Walter A. Herbert Jr. is revered for his remarkable contributions to the legal industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Herbert has attained extensive experience in all facets of family law.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Herbert is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Maryland State Bar Association, Virginia State Bar Association, and Fairfax County Bar Association.

A distinguished scholar, Mr. Herbert has authored and co-authored many articles, including "Handling Child Relocation Cases." In 2003, Mr. Herbert was selected to the MSBA Family & Juvenile law Section Council. In June 2011, he was also selected to serve a one year term as Chair of the Family Law Section of the MSBA.

