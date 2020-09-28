Walter A. Mar Joins Secure One Capital as Vice President of People and Culture

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure One Capital announced the acquisition of Walter A. Mar, a much sought after talent acquisition expert in the mortgage sector. Mar brings his expertise to a team working to keep up with the demand of the dynamic mortgage market and will assume the role of Vice President of People and Culture.

CEO, James Pate, stated, "Walter brings with him many years of experience attracting high level mortgage industry professionals which we believe will have an incredible impact on our business."

Secure One Capital was recently named to the Inc. Magazine list of 5000 fastest growing companies for the fourth time and was honored to win the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics in 2018. Mar stated, "I am excited to join a team which has demonstrated the ability to grow exponentially in 2020 and which is focused on doubling in size in the coming months."

"I have worked with several companies, primarily as a consultant, but I have always hoped that I would find a home," remarked Walter, adding, "with Jim Pate and Ryan Marier, not only do I feel like I have a home, I have found kindred spirits." Walter continued, "not only do they have an amazing business sense, but they truly care about their employees," continuing, "to them, Secure One Capital is their family."

He concluded, "I am excited to join a management team which has a proven track record of success, but which will permit me to do what I do best, without limitations."

COO, Ryan Marier, added, "We are not only excited about the level of talent which we expect Walter to bring to our team, but he has brought a renewed focus on employee culture, which we believe will make Secure One Capital the premier mortgage industry employer in Orange County and beyond."

Secure One Capital is a privately held mortgage lender which has been in business in Orange County since 1995. They are based in Costa Mesa, CA and are projected to fund nearly 1 billion dollars in mortgage loans in 2020. They offer mortgage loans which include FHA, VA, conventional and reverse mortgage loan programs in eleven states. More information, including licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com.

