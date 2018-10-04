GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter A. Twachtman, Jr. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Partner of Boscarino, Grasso, Twachtman.

With its inception in 1988, Boscarino, Grasso, Twachtman has served the Glastonbury, Connecticut area for over thirty years. Committed to offering their clients quality legal services the firm is a distinguished general practice law firm that specializes in all facets of the industry. The firm is well versed in the areas of elder law and estate planning, probate, residential and commercial real estate, small business organization, business litigation, personal and business bankruptcy, financial workout negotiations and more.



Having gathered over fifty years of experience in the field of Law, Walter A. Twachtman is respected for his exceptional contributions to the legal industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Twachtman has gained extensive skills within the areas of Estate Planning; Elder Law; Probate; Commercial Litigation; Residential and Commercial Real Estate Development; Land Use; Zoning; and Governmental Agency Proceedings; and the formation, organization and management of all types of Business Entities and Arrangements. Experienced in handling matters with regards to appellate procedure and practice before the Connecticut Appellate and Supreme Courts, earlier in his career Twachtman was an affordable housing advocate, pursuing many applications before local boards and commissions and court appeals, when denied, to further this cause. In his later years, Twachtman was an advocate for senior housing for folks 55 years of age and older.



To further enhance his professional career, Twachtman is a distinguished member of several elite organizations including the Connecticut Bar Association and its Planning and Zoning section, Real Property section, Elder Law section, and Estate and Probate section. Additionally, Twachtman is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, the Hartford County and American Bar Associations, and American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics. Twachtman is a former member of the Board of Editors of the Connecticut Bar Journal and a past guest lecturer at the University of Connecticut School of Nursing and University of Massachusetts School of Nursing on Medical Legal issues. Recently, Twachtman has lectured for the National Business Institute on Special Needs Trusts: Creation, Taxation, Administration; Key Mistakes Made at Drafting (Wills and Trusts) and Their Likely Consequences and Remedies; Imprudent Proxy Designations and Appointments; Retirement Account Rollover Mistakes; Drafting IRA Trusts; and, Protecting Assets.



Early in his career, Twachtman attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut in 1964. Thereafter, Twachtman attained his LLB from the University of Connecticut, School of Law in 1967, where he was a member of the Law Review and the National Moot Court Team. Upon graduation Twachtman clerked for Associate Justice Howard Alcorn of the Connecticut Supreme Court. Twachtman also attended Western England University where he earned his LLM in Elder Law & Estate Planning in 2013.



When he is not working, Twachtman enjoys spending quality time with his wife and family, traveling, reading, going to and being active in church activities and physical fitness.

For more information, please visit www.bgtlaw.com

