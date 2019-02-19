Walter P Moore Announces New Leadership in Firm's Infrastructure Group

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter P Moore proudly announces that Lee Anne Dixon, P.E., PTOE, STP has been appointed to Director of Operations of the firm's Infrastructure Group, which encompasses civil and water resources engineering; traffic, ITS, and transportation engineering; and transportation planning. Lee Anne began her engineering career as an intern at the firm, and after several years at another consulting firm, moved back to Walter P Moore, where she is now a Principal.

Lee Anne Dixon, P.E., PTOE, STP / Appointed to Director of Operations of Walter P Moore's Infrastructure Group

Lee Anne is a traffic engineer and transportation planner focused on improving mobility to create safer and more livable communities. With more than 20 years of experience performing traffic impact analyses and transportation-related studies, Lee Anne has worked on a wide range of projects, including the award-winning Bagby Street in Houston, Texas, which was one of the pioneer projects in the Complete Streets and Greenroads® programs. Having earned a silver-level Greenroads certification, Bagby Street was the first certified project in Texas (just the 8th in the world) and was the highest-scoring of all projects at the time of its certification.

Adept at fostering client and stakeholder relationships, Lee Anne negotiates state transportation department contracts, mentors young project managers within the firm, and promotes low-impact, sustainable design principles. With a special talent for solving complex analytical and technical challenges, she applies her strong working knowledge of traffic operations software to multimodal centers, airports, downtown urban cores, and suburban environments. Lee Anne also has extensive experience conducting public involvement programs and technical reviews. She enjoys soliciting public opinion through public meetings or one-on-one conversations with stakeholders to best identify key issues and ideas.

"I have every confidence that Lee Anne will lead our infrastructure operations as efficiently and expertly as she has managed her award-winning projects. Her promotion has made my own transition a seamless one," said Jennifer Peek, Executive Director of Infrastructure for Walter P Moore (and previous Operations Manager who appointed Lee Anne in her stead).

Fun fact about Lee Anne: Lee Anne makes amazing spreadsheets that people (even fellow engineers) envy, but if she had to choose an alternative to traffic and transportation engineering, she would be a professional student at the Williams Sonoma Cooking School.

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore's 600+ professionals work across 19 U.S. offices and five international locations.

