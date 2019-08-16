Walter P Moore Announces the Opening of Their New Office in Toronto, Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International engineering firm Walter P Moore opens its fifth international and third Canadian office in Toronto, Ontario, appointing Maziyar Bolour as a Senior Project Manager to lead the firm's Diagnostics Group, which encompasses forensic analysis, renovation/restoration, building enclosure, building sciences, and parking restoration. The Toronto office officially opened on August 15, 2019.

Maziyar Bolour, P. Eng.

Said Gabriel Jimenez, Senior Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore's Diagnostics Group, "We look forward to building on our legacy of preserving and rehabilitating important structures in Canada, in healthcare, higher education, sports, aviation, and the commercial market sectors."

Maziyar Bolour joins the firm as a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager of the Diagnostics Group in Toronto. He brings more than 22 years of global engineering experience, with a strong focus on the building envelope and building sciences. Maziyar is joined by two Diagnostics colleagues — Ping Mu, Associate and Graduate Building Enclosure Consultant, and Weijie Liu, Graduate Engineer.

"Our Toronto office marks our third location in Canada and our 23rd in North America. We are excited about our continued growth and the opportunity this new office represents in expanding our Diagnostics and Structural Engineering services and building client relationships worldwide," remarked Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO, Walter P Moore.

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore's 600+ professionals work across 20 U.S. offices and five international locations.

