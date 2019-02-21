Walters Family Foundation Funds Transformative Projects That Strengthen Michigan Communities

MILFORD, Mich., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, the Walters Family Foundation has contributed funding to support a variety of innovative projects that strengthen Michigan communities. These projects align with the family's mission to fund ideas that conserve the natural environment, celebrate arts and culture, advance economic vitality and empower people to reach their full potential through learning initiatives. In 2019, the Foundation is seeking new proposals from Michigan-based organizations that will further advance its mission.

The Walters Family Foundation has championed ideas that range from creating a microgrant program for entrepreneurs in Eastern Market, Detroit to improving trout stream flows on Milligan Creek in Cheboygan County. Grant recipients include Detroit Promise Schools, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Huron Pines, The Nature Conservancy, Detroit U Prep, Detroit Institute of Arts, Eastern Market Growing Communities and Midtown Detroit Inc.

"The projects we have funded illustrate innovative approaches to empowering individuals and confronting complex problems in our communities and natural environments," said Carol Walters, Walters Family Foundation President. "We're interested in proposals that reflect our values of visionary thinking, integrity, collaboration and continuous learning."

The Detroit Institute of Arts' "DIA Head Start" program is one such project. The DIA, partnering with certain Head Starts in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, will offer a multi-visit program to underserved pre-schoolers and their parents who have not had previous exposure to the museum. The program will provide gallery experiences in art and art-making and informal learning opportunities in order to familiarize the children and their families with the museum. "We'll be engaging families who might not be as comfortable at the museum. Any time an amazing cultural resource in the city can connect with parents and their young children, it's a positive for the community," says Teri John, Executive Director of Learning and Engagement , Detroit Institute of Arts.

Huron Pines is another Walters Family Foundation grant recipient. The organization is working to support the restoration of the trout habitat on Milligan Creek in northeastern Michigan. Funding contributed to the replacement of undersized culverts that impeded fish from moving freely up and down stream. The creek's new arch structures help preserve quality trout habitat and stream health, which in turn improve the recreation and the economy in the area. "One of our priorities is to support restoration of Michigan streams, rivers and lakes. Providing free movement of fish up and down Milligan Creek is in line with our objectives," says Walters.

Midtown Detroit Inc. applied for funding from the Walters Family Foundation to develop a sustainable public courtyard within the Selden Innovation Corridor, a new innovation hub for startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses in redeveloped vacant spaces in Midtown Detroit. The central courtyard will serve as the outdoor anchor of the Corridor, providing a place for residents and also configurations for small group meetings, open air workspace and community events. The grant fund also supports sustainable environmental features including a permeable pavement and bioswale systems. "Developing underutilized spaces, such as the Selden Corridor, are known to be advantageous to the community because once activated, they foster interaction, collaboration, productivity and further revitalization," says Sue Mosey, Executive Director, Midtown Detroit, Inc.

In 2019, the Walters Family Foundation seeks to fund ideas that incorporate diverse perspectives, risk-taking and original solutions to challenging issues. "We want to see more great ideas and more visionary thinking. We encourage organizations to put forth innovative proposals that carry the promise of lasting impact," says Carol Walters.

The Walters Family Foundation was created to build a legacy of family stewardship. It seeks to strengthen Michigan communities through grantmaking that supports conserving the natural environment, celebrating arts and culture, advancing economic vitality and empowering people to reach their full potential through innovative learning initiatives. The Walters Family Foundation believes in the relationship between communities and the natural environment and is committed to supporting projects that encourage and preserve their mutual, lasting vitality.

