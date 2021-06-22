Walton Family Foundation Grant to Support WorkingNation Study of Green Jobs Economy in 6 States

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkingNation, a nonprofit news organization that reports on the future of work, today announced that it has received a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to support WorkingNation's ongoing study of "green jobs" - where they are, what job seekers can do to get them, and how to expand the economic opportunities they offer. The grant will help fund research in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa and Indiana, adding to studies underway in Colorado and Pennsylvania.

A wide range of direct and indirect green jobs are already powering local economies, which WorkingNation will illuminate through articles, video and podcast journalism on the big picture as well as with state-by-state, sector-by-sector analysis.

"Environmental jobs are a significantly larger economic driver than a lot of people realize," WorkingNation founder and CEO Art Bilger said. "That is partly because 'green jobs' have often been narrowly defined. Our reporting will point out the broad scope of the green economy and offer intelligence to help governments, employers and job seekers power their post-COVID recoveries. We thank the Walton Family Foundation for helping us paint this picture so local green economies can reach their full potential."

Added Moira Mcdonald, director of the Environment Program at the Walton Family Foundation: "The future is about finding solutions for nature and people to thrive together. That means we need to be smart about good jobs that are sustainable both environmentally and economically. Insights from WorkingNation's research should help boost the economy in the Mississippi River basin by shining a valuable spotlight on in-demand green jobs."

WorkingNation's work is powered by research from Management Information Services, Inc. (MISI), a Washington, D.C., econometrics firm with several decades experience in the environmental industry, and analysis by Paula DiPerna, an author and strategic environmental policy advisor. DiPerna is a special advisor to CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project; a former president of the Chicago Climate Exchange; and a former vice president for international affairs for The Cousteau Society.

WorkingNation seeks partners for studies in additional states. Interested parties may contact Joan Lynch, WorkingNation's chief content and programming officer, at [email protected]).

