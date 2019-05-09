Walton Isaacson Appoints Milton Lebrón as Executive Creative Director

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning creative leader Milton Lebrón is joining Walton Isaacson as Executive Creative Director, effective immediately.

Lebrón was previously Chief Creative Officer of República Havas in Miami. He will now be based out of Walton Isaacson Los Angeles, leading all work for that office as well as WI Chicago, Dallas and New York.

In addition to República Havas, Lebrón has served as a member of senior management and creative teams at Ogilvy & Mather, Euro RSCG, Isobar, Edelman, and Lopez Negrete Communications, working on brands such as Unilever, Sony, Apple, MTV, Google, NBCUniversal, Toyota, Four Seasons Resorts, Absolut Vodka, HBO and Walmart, among others. He has also crafted global digital campaigns for fashion and beauty icons Marc Jacobs and La Prairie.

"It's extremely exciting to be joining forces with the amazing teams at WI," said Lebrón. "We have great opportunities to create compelling and innovative ideas plus content that can drive client connections with their audiences and amplify our voice in the marketing community. I look forward to fostering our creative culture and creating amazing work together."

Lebrón's own diversity of work experience includes an uncommon range of disciplines spanning digital, social media, branding, advertising, strategy, public relations, promotions, experiential marketing, creative ideation and retail marketing.

"Our team is breaking new ground and Milton has the right vision and values to ignite the organization across disciplines for maximum innovation and integration," said Aaron Walton, Co-Founder of Walton Isaacson. "He understands that brands and consumers demand empowering narratives that take shape in different ways, on different platforms, and from different perspectives."

Lebrón's leadership and strategic thinking skills have led to a string of award-winning, highly-effective campaigns, garnering more than 350 national and international accolades, including Cannes Lions, Clio, One Show, London International Awards, New York Festivals, ADDY Awards, W3 Awards, Emmys, and Silver Anvils.

In other agency news, Walton Isaacson has also made the following appointments and new hires:

Effective immediately, Erin Elliott has been elevated to SVP of Media and Branded Entertainment from VP of Media while Sharia Hamilton has been promoted to Integrated Media Supervisor from Digital Strategist, Integrated Planning. Elliott joined the agency 14 months ago and her promotion follows her alignment of media buying and planning in Los Angeles, positioning WI to be more competitive in the marketplace. Hamilton joined Walton Isaacson in 2016 as a Digital Planner on Lexus. The media team has also expanded with the addition of Tony Aguilar as Media Buying Director in charge of all media accounts including local/regional Media buying activities for Lexus. Prior to joining WI, Aguilar was the Chief Integration Officer at Acento Advertising where he spent 18 years planning and buying media

Account Management has made the following new hires and promotions. Verion E. Keller joins WI as Group Account Director in charge of the Lexus National account. Keller spent the past seven years as Senior Director / Regional Managing Director for Jack Morton leading Cadillac's Experiential Marketing in the South Central Region of the US. Keller will be based in WI's Dallas office. Also in Dallas, Yahaira Garcia, who helped open the office there two years ago, moves up to Account Supervisor from Senior Account Executive on Lexus. In Chicago, Jesse Jarrett joins as Account Supervisor on the McDonald's account. Formerly with FCB Chicago, he also did stints at Burrell and Zimmerman. Taylor Carr has come on board as an Account Executive focused primarily on the McDonald's account. She was formerly an Account Executive with Momentum Worldwide.

Joey Hill also becomes Associate Director for the Experiential Department. Hill previously ran his own consulting firm Hill + Co Creative.

Steve Ortiz joins WI as their new Controller. Ortiz brings with him 25 years of experience as an Accounting and Finance professional, with the last ten years at Trailer Park Inc.

About Walton Isaacson

Walton Isaacson was founded in 2005 by marketing innovators Aaron Walton, Cory Isaacson and partner Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Walton Isaacson (WI) provides strategic and creative solutions to some of the world's largest and most aggressive brand marketers. This innovative agency model marries award-winning, full-service advertising, digital and social capabilities across multiple disciplines, providing value and efficiency to partners. WI's marketing specializations include Sports, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Experiential and Branded Content, as well as cultural expertise across General Market, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ consumer segments. WI is headquartered in Los Angeles and Chicago, with additional offices in Dallas and New York. For more information on Walton Isaacson, please visit www.waltonisaacson.com.

SOURCE Walton Isaacson

Related Links

http://www.waltonisaacson.com

