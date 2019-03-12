EAU CLAIRE, Wis., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanda Johnson, ABR, SRES, CMAS, E-PRO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Broker in the field of Real Estate in recognition as a Broker Associate, ABR, SRES and CMAS with Coldwell Banker Brenizer Realtors.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Proudly serving as one of the top agents in the Chippewa Valley, Ms. Johnson helps all types of buyers and sellers, whether it is a first time home buyer, a growing family, or a retired senior citizen. As an Eau Claire Real Estate Agent since 1993, Wanda specializes in residential properties, farms, waterfront properties, vacant land, relocations, and real estate auctions. Prior to starting in Eau Claire real estate, she was in the restaurant business.

As one of Chippewa Valley's top Eau Claire realtors, Ms. Johnson has been the recipient of the Coldwell Banker Brenizer's top agent award in 2009 and 2013.

Blessed with a wonderful family, Wanda has raised two children: a daughter Stacy who resides in Madison, WI and son, Karlus, who resides in Minnesota with his wife Sarah and their two children.

For more information, please visit www.brenizer.com and www.wandajohnson.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

