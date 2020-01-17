WANDA SPORTS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited - WSG

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NasdaqGS: WSG), if they purchased the Company's securities issued in connection with the Company's July 2019 initial public stock offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

If you purchased securities of Wanda Sports and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wsg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 17, 2020 .

Wanda Sports and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions and Spectator Sports segments for 2Q2019, ending before the IPO, would have a negative impact on revenue for the quarter; (ii) the Company suffered a year-over-year revenue decrease in its second quarter and expected the same for its fiscal year 2019; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Fu v. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited, 3:19cv1852.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

