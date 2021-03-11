WANdisco announces partnership with Snowflake to accelerate data lake migration to the Snowflake Data Cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif.,, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to automate, accelerate and simplify the migration of on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads to Snowflake's data platform.

WANdisco's LiveData Migrator, the recommended Hadoop to cloud migration platform by Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, effortlessly migrates unstructured data of any scale to the cloud using a single scan, rather than costly and risky attempts to migrate data that can cause operational disruption and delay digital transformation. LiveData Migrator provides non-blocking and continuous data migration while enabling a hybrid cloud architecture for migrating production applications.

"WANdisco's LiveData Migrator has proven its capabilities to seamlessly move data lakes to the cloud with several Fortune 500 companies. Snowflake is seeing increased demand from enterprises seeking to migrate Hadoop workloads to Snowflake's Data Cloud. Our partnership with Snowflake will give enterprises peace of mind with accelerated Hadoop data migrations to Snowflake's platform that are fast and effortless," said WANdisco CEO and co-founder David Richards. "With this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to move their organization to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time."

There is an increasing demand from large enterprises seeking to digitally transform and take advantage of modern data and AI services in the cloud. Bringing WANdisco LiveData Migrator's capabilities of migrating large scale Hadoop analytical workloads with its ultra-fast non-blocking scan and replicating live data changes together with Snowflake's platform enables enterprises to seamlessly and efficiently adopt a new analytics platform in the cloud.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud is helping customers mobilize their data to unlock more business value than they would otherwise with on-premise Hadoop clusters," said Tarik Dwiek, Director of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "Our partnership with WANdisco and its LiveData Migrator platform will enable our customers to reduce migration costs and accelerate time to value by automating the data migration process, while minimizing risk of business disruption during the migration."

WANdisco is changing the future of migration with the 2020 launch of LiveData Migrator. The company's automated, self-service solution democratizes cloud data migration at any scale, by enabling companies to migrate Hadoop data from on-premises to Snowflake on a supported public cloud within minutes, even while the source data sets are under active use. With LiveData Migrator, businesses can migrate HDFS data without the expertise of engineers or other consultants. The platform enables enterprises to operate without any production system downtime or business disruption while ensuring the migration is complete and continuous, and any ongoing data changes are replicated to the target cloud environment. "It's as close to a silver bullet as you can find for this type of project," according to Gartner analyst Merv Adrian in an interview with TechTarget .

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate, and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Cloud Services keep geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

