WANdisco Launches LiveData Partner Network, Shifts to a Partner-First Model to Accelerate Global Expansion of LiveData Cloud Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco , the LiveData company, announced today the launch of its global WANdisco LiveData Partner Network as part of a new partner first go-to-market strategy. Consulting partners, system integrators, ISVs, resellers and others can leverage a robust set of new sales, marketing, training, certification and support resources via a new partner portal to unlock new revenue streams, tapping into the exabyte-scale Hadoop to cloud migration opportunity, representing a total addressable market worth more than $1.7 billion.

Enterprises are continuing their digital transformation by migrating analytical data to the cloud to reap the benefits of flexible and cost effective, large scale data storage, computing and machine learning capabilities. These projects, however, have been blocked by the challenge of migrating live, transactional data without the risk of business downtime, data loss or significant migration project cost and time overruns. "Through 2022, more than 50% of data migration initiatives will exceed their budget and timeline — and potentially harm the business — because of flawed strategy and execution," according to Gartner in a recent report.[1]

WANdisco LiveData Partner Network members can now leverage WANdisco's patented LiveData Cloud Services platform to easily tap into a large revenue opportunity by helping customers migrate their on-premises HDFS data to the cloud quickly, without disrupting their business and continue to access the on-prem environment - even as data moves to the cloud - while directing new workloads or queries at cloud assets.

The program is led by WANdisco Senior Vice President, Business Development, Peter Scott. A leader within the company through the company's IPO in 2012, Scott launched a variety of OEMs and strategic partnerships, including those with AWS, Databricks, IBM and Alibaba Cloud. He also was instrumental in developing the company's recently formed partner-first, go-to-market model and partnerships with Microsoft and Infosys.

"We envision the WANdisco LiveData Partner Network to be the biggest growth driver for the company in 2021, enabling us to quickly expand and scale our business globally," said Scott. "By partnering and selling through system integrators, independent software vendors, distributors and others, we believe we can help partners grow their business while providing customers with the tools to accelerate their data and application modernization plans."

"With LiveData Partner Network, WANdisco has made it easy to do business together, providing a state of the art technology platform to more rapidly onboard Motifworks sellers and cloud architects," said Tarun Agarwal, Director and Practice Lead, Data & AI, Motifworks. "The LiveData Partner Network, coupled with WANdisco's newly released and self service LiveData Migrator platform, will serve to accelerate our business together and enable Motifworks to focus on the upstack aspects of customers' digital transformation."

In the last year, WANdisco has pivoted from a 90% direct sales and OEM focused approach to a channel engaged/partner first model to enable more customers across the globe who seek the business benefits from modernizing their enterprise data and mission critical business applications into the cloud. Today, over 50% of WANdisco business is partner lead and sourced.



The WANdisco LiveData Partner Network is designed to meet the critical needs and interests of companies that seek to become consulting, software, platform, OEM, or distribution partners. It features:

A three-tier achievement level system, providing opportunities to attain higher levels of partnership by meeting specified program requirements in a specific time frame.

○ Registered Partners level enables new partners to begin their partnership with WANdisco

○ Solution Partners level partners provide industry-leading solutions to customers and are committed to doing significant business with the company

○ Strategic Partners level demonstrate a proven track record and a very high degree of business synergy with WANdisco and have significant presence in multiple geographies



Marketing benefits offering scalable programs and resources to support go-to-market initiatives and increase market exposure. There are also discretionary funds for select partners to subsidize mutually beneficial market awareness and demand generation activities that cultivate the sourcing of new business.



Business planning assistance where partners work with partner account managers to jointly develop quarterly business plans, and sales support including advice on the development of solutions, reducing time to market, and maximizing customer satisfaction.

"WANdisco is dedicated to assisting customers through its partners in mitigating the business risk of large scale cloud migrations and ensuring data consistency across their hybrid environments," said WANdisco Chairman and CEO David Richards. "This new program will make it easy for partners to tap into significant new resources and revenue streams, and greatly reduce time to value for customers in accessing cloud economics and fully realizing the value of machine learning on top of large data sets in the cloud."

About WANdisco



WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Platform keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

