Wang Lao Ji eyes global presence by starting a themed herbal tea museum in New York

In recent years, the brand, guided by the global branding strategy and the idea of technological innovation, has been present at a host of international events, ranging from the summer and winter Davos forums to Fortune Global Forum. Globally, Wang Lao Ji has drawn the attention from an increasing number of consumers and passed on the culture and health benefits of Chinese herbal teas.

With an improved product trading system overseas, Wang Lao Ji nowadays distributes its goods to 60 countries and regions across the world. With tens of millions of yuan worth of exports and an annual growth of some 30%, the US has become the second largest market for the company, after the Chinese mainland.

"Wang Lao Ji's first overseas museum in New York will deepen consumer's understanding of the Chinese herbal tea culture and more importantly, bring the 190-year-old Chinese brand to the world," said Ye Jizeng, deputy general manager of Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co.,Ltd.

The themed museum is quite modern on the exterior, but with Chinese distinguished features inside, where a multimedia exhibition will introduce the brand's stellar past of 190 years and the successes achieved. On top of that, the abundant historical records and physical display will deliver an immersive experience that allows visitors to appreciate a more innovative and unique culture of Chinese herbal teas.

Inside the museum stands a Wang Lao Ji-branded shop of instant herbal teas, where trendy instant drinks in various flavors are offered to consumers so that they can have an authentic sip of China. With upgrading social consumption patterns, such concepts of healthy lifestyle as natural and botanical are becoming more widely accepted on the globe, thus ushering in a new era of the nourishing herbal beverages. As the pacesetter of China's herbal tea industry, Wang Lao Ji has led China in making homegrown brands more internationalized.

At a new historical starting point, Wang Lao Ji has drawn a ten-year plan for better development. It will continually champion a lifestyle that is healthy and auspicious and cater consumer's need to pursue a healthy life. While strengthening the herbal tea sector, its major business, it will simultaneously make an overall plan for the area of botanical energy drinks in ways to build into a global industry leader.

"Going ahead, Wang Lao Ji is expected to set up herbal tea museum in 56 cities worldwide, aiming to promote the beneficial and auspicious beverage and spread the Chinese culture globally. By doing so, it may lead the consumer market of healthy herb-based drinks forward," said Chen Weiping, assistant general manager of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

SOURCE Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co.,Ltd.