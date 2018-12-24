Wanka Online's HK listing marks CCV's first IPO, 1.5 years since the fund's inception

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 21st, Wanka Online officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and became the first "Android ecosystem stock" listed on the HKEX.

In 2017, China Creation Ventures ("CCV") participated in the series B investment of Wanka. Wanka is now the first publicly listed company CCV invested in since its founding one and a half years ago.

It took only 4 years from the establishment of Wanka to the IPO, also less than 2 years after CCV's investment.

Wanka Online was founded in March 2014. It is the biggest ecosystem alliance of Android smartphones -- the technical supporter, operator and service provider of the Mobile Hardcore Alliance (M.H.A.), which consists of all major Android phone brands in China, and the "Fast Application Alliance".

As the main ceremony guest, Wei Zhou, founding and managing partner of CCV, attended the listing ceremony of Wanka.

Wei Zhou said: "The Android ecosystem has huge room for development and growth in terms of traffic value. Wanka has strong power in gathering and discovering new traffic, as well as helping companies fully commercialize the traffic. It plays an important role in building the bridges."

As a service provider that connects the mobile Internet ecosystem, Wanka is engaged in the business of discovering and generating new traffic for advertisers, mobile application developers and smartphone manufacturers, improving the connectivity, monetization and user impression of the three parties.

The M.H.A. is an Android ecosystem alliance established by Wanka in 2014 together with leading smartphone brands in China. Its members accounted for 62.1% of China's domestic smartphone shipments in 2017, reaching 276 million units.

CCV was founded by former KPCB China Managing Partner Wei Zhou and his team of many years, focusing on early stage TMT investments. In around one year since it's debut, CCV has raised over $400 million in funding. In 2018, three companies it invested in have completed or are in the process of M&A or IPO, and many more have become top players in their industries.

On December 12th, Forbes China released the "Best Venture Capitalist in China" list of 2018. The ranking is based on exits and performance over the past five years (from January 1, 2014 to August 31, 2018). Wei Zhou, the Founding and Managing Partner of China Creation Ventures, was re-elected "Top 20 Venture Capitalists in China" by Forbes China.

SOURCE China Creation Ventures