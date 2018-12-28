Want To ACHIEVE Your New Year's Resolution This Time?

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The success rate for achieving new year's resolutions is dismal. According to a University of Scranton study, more than 9 out of 10 people fail to achieve whatever goal they may have set for themselves at the start of the new year. When you consider that these are goals people choose for themselves and that they are more likely to be along the lines of losing 5-10 pounds than trying to qualify for the Olympics, it's a sobering statistic. So what will it take to do better? The answer is The People Plan - a newly introduced plan from Leo Bottary's new book, What Anyone Can Do: How Surrounding Yourself With the Right People Will Drive Change, Opportunity, and Personal Growth.



According to Bottary, actually achieving your new year's resolution will involve doing two things: 1) Being honest with yourself as to whether your resolution is an actual goal or just a wish. Declaring it as a real goal will be the first step toward making a serious effort to achieve it; 2) Being willing to enlist others for help. Left to your own devices, you're likely to end up among the 92% of people who fail. This is where creating a People Plan will make the difference. Embrace the fact that self-help doesn't mean by-yourself-help and that making your goals public, engaging people who can encourage you, provide advice, and help you hold yourself accountable is what you need to actually achieve your resolution!



Check out The People Plan infographic to get you started! To learn why People Plans work and what they are all about, check out a copy of What Anyone Can Do: How Surrounding Yourself With the Right People Will Drive Change, Opportunity and Personal Growth.



