Want To Be A P.O.P Star? H&M Launches Latest Employer Branding Campaign

Featuring the brand's own employees from H&M locations around the country, this year's campaign builds on the intrinsic H&M value of "we are one team" and takes a deeper dive into the idea of community at H&M as represented by the phrase "me, us, we and you". Whether a teammate has been here for a few weeks, or since the retailer first opened in the United States 19 years ago, the values of the brand are what tie all H&M employees together. This is H&M and H&M is community.

H&M is proud to offer a competitive benefit package to its employees. Several key changes will be made to the part time employee benefit program beginning this year, offering opportunities for H&M employees that will put a focus on both their professional and personal needs. One of the most exciting changes is a weekly schedule commitment with options ranging up to 12 minimum hours guaranteed for part time employees from March through December. This year, employees will also be able to use a new scheduling mobile application which will allow more flexibility and an easier process to pick up hours and swap shifts. In addition, H&M is proud to offer six weeks of paid parental leave to eligible part time employees.

At H&M our belief in people is the biggest key to our success and they are what has allowed us to grow the brand in the United States to over 549 stores today, along with our growing ecommerce business. We truly believe this is the Place of Possible, where every employee is given equal chance to develop not just a job, but a career.

