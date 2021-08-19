Want to Conquer a Lady Millionaire Heart on a TV Show?

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A single millionaire from Kyiv has employed a US dating TV show to aid her in finding the perfect match. She will handle all expenses, provided that the candidate is courageous, caring, and resolute.

Anna is a Ukrainian millionaire who has carried on her family business. She is divorced with a son and is looking for her perfect man.

Dating Abroad Dating Abroad

Despite being accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, Anna realizes that status does not guarantee a caring and loving partner. As a millionaire, she is not concerned with money, but rather finding a partner with genuine qualities.

The qualifying gentleman has a lot to do in proving that he is unique. The date is arranged to take place in Ukraine and his first challenge will be getting there on his own. The dating show has created 3 dates in which the potential partner will have opportunities to reveal the traits that Anna seeks.

Produced by Gregory Kucherkov, Dating Abroad is a TV show about love, dates and relationships between people from different cultures. In a modern world, people are using dating apps more and more, and it takes dating on an international level, there are no more limits for the true feeling.

Dating abroad heroes will meet with a plethora of cultural differences. Different people will have different expectations; some of them want money, some a green card, and some of them are just plain weird. All this will put our characters in funny situations which they attempt to control or mitigate.

The first season is to be filmed in Ukraine. Why Ukraine?

Ukraine, among other things, is famous for very beautiful ladies. Ukraine is a post-Soviet country with a completely different mentality in comparison to America. Nevertheless, it is a young democratic country, and because of its youth, the standard of living which Americans assume of a developed nation comes up short in Ukraine.

Feel you qualify?

1. Follow our Twitter @AbroadDating

2. Tweet us your offer with a hashtag #datingabroad

Media contact:

Gregory Kucherkov

[email protected]

347-580-6379

SOURCE Gregory Kucherkov