Want to See the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Person? Go Back in Time Before the Pandemic.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is reimagined and reinvented for life in the age of COVID-19, a new video made using augmented reality is offering an unconventional way to witness past parades firsthand.

Filmed along the parade's traditional routes in Midtown Manhattan using ReplayAR, an app that overlays historical photographs onto the real-world locations where they were taken, the video gives a unique glimpse of vintage scenes from the parade juxtaposed on present-day locations.

Nostalgic New Yorkers get a historical view of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade using new augmented reality technology. Augmented reality reveals a unique look back at the visual history of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC. ReplayAR's augmented reality app allows users to "replay" personal memories and historical events by anchoring old photos in real-world locations.

The project is part of ReplayAR's "AR Time Capsule" series which uses the app's patented geolocational AR technology to explore the hidden history that surrounds us in everyday life. The series has previously featured AR tours of historical landmarks like the Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles and the September 11 WTC Memorial in downtown Manhattan.

ReplayAR's retrospective of Macy's Thanksgiving parades was shot on an iPhone 11 by Brandon Martin, Co-Founder and CMO of ReplayAR, who reconnected with his own past while walking in the historical footprints of the parade.

"As I was capturing the footage, it felt like I was a kid again, watching the parade broadcast on TV in the 80's and 90's," Martin said, "but now I was able to crawl into that old TV from my childhood and actually be there in real life right where it happened."



Inventor and ReplayAR CEO Jay Huddy hopes these historical AR experiences can provide a rare perspective of past parade floats and give audiences a new way to explore the timeless magic of the annual event adored by generations of audiences, young and old.

Huddy also encourages others interested in history, time travel, or augmented reality technology to make and share their own AR video creations with the app.



"Everything you see in our videos was made live in real-time using the app," Huddy said. "Anyone using ReplayAR can make their own augmented reality videos just like this one using images saved on their phone. It's like a virtual photo scrapbook that lives all around us in the real world."

ReplayAR's free augmented reality app is available on the App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android. The "AR Time Capsule" video series, along with tutorials on creating your own augmented reality experiences and other videos made using the app, are available to watch on YouTube and at ReplayAR.com.

About ReplayAR:

ReplayAR, Inc. is an augmented reality software company. Its mission is "to pioneer innovative technologies that preserve and protect historical truth while connecting and inspiring a global community through the shared continuum of our human experience."

For Media Use and Expression:

ReplayAR Thanksgiving Day Parade Video: https://youtu.be/DGp54Df7wxo

Related Links:

http://www.ReplayAR.com

https://www.youtube.com/ReplayAR

https://www.instagram.com/ReplayAR/

https://twitter.com/ReplayAR

Contact:

Brandon Martin

6469190025

[email protected]

SOURCE ReplayAR